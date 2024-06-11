Vyond Launches Vyond for Government, the Best-In-Class Video Creation Platform for Federal Agencies

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyond , the only comprehensive video creation platform built for businesses and government organizations, today launched Vyond for Government, a new version of its flagship product available for federal agency use. Federal agencies can now utilize Vyond’s comprehensive video creation solution to craft engaging, relevant videos with advanced security, and industry-leading ease of use.



With Vyond for Government, federal users can instantly and effortlessly transform critical information into powerful visual communications for employees, partners, and constituents effectively and at scale. Vyond for Government offers capabilities like a diverse range of custom imagery and characters, a brand management suite, and team collaboration features. The platform enables federal agencies to create engaging, custom videos at 10x the efficiency and cost savings compared to legacy video production methods. Vyond customers have seen measurable results like 130%+ increases in engagement rates, 80% reductions in onboarding course times, and millions of dollars in savings.

“Our federal customers are tasked with communicating critical, complicated, and sensitive information every single day. It’s challenging to do this at scale, while also engaging your audiences—that’s where Vyond for Government comes in,” said Vyond CEO Gary Lipkowitz. “Video is the future of storytelling, information sharing, and employee engagement. With Vyond for Government, federal agencies now have the ability to quickly create video content safely and effectively, with the peace of mind their data is fully secure.”

Vyond for Government is available now and will soon be listed as “In Process” on the FedRAMP Marketplace. The platform’s advanced security features will comply with FedRAMP controls under the Li-SaaS designation, which will give customers confidence that their data is protected. Vyond for Government is now undergoing, and will soon achieve, all rigorous requirements to obtain this designation, which includes:

Passing a comprehensive security assessment.

Adhering to stringent federal government standards for security requirements.

Passing an independent third-party audit to ensure all controls are implemented in adherence to FedRAMP standards.

Rigorous and continuous monitoring.

The new product offering comes on the heels of Vyond’s brand management feature release in April, which includes approval controls, and the ability to apply brand logos and watermarks, to ensure complete brand compliance. Vyond for Government represents another step forward in delivering innovative and effective communications solutions for diverse organizational needs across every industry. To learn more about Vyond for Government, connect with our team today .

About Vyond

Vyond is the only comprehensive video creation platform built for businesses and government organizations. Vyond provides everything needed to communicate better, including an instant video maker (Vyond Go) and a full-featured video editor (Vyond Studio). Millions of global users, more than 20,000 companies, and over 65% of the Fortune 500 use Vyond to drive better business outcomes by quickly transforming critical information into engaging videos. Since Vyond’s founding in 2007, customers like American Express, Whole Foods Market, Indeed, and Cargill have created more than 40 million videos on the platform. Visit www.vyond.com to learn more.