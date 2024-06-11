Dream Valley Presents Innovation at SLEEP 2024 to Help Facilitate Deep Sleep

Houston, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shadow Wang, chief executive officer of Dream Valley, emphasized the importance of deep sleep during his presentation at the SLEEP 2024 event, the 38th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS). Dream Valley is a leading innovator in sleep technology that’s creating an ecosystem of premium sleep solutions using advanced textile technologies.

“It’s absolutely fascinating to discuss the latest advancements in sleep technology with so many experts at SLEEP 2024,” said Shadow Wang, Dream Valley CEO. “Sleep is the foundation of good health, and yet, there have never been more factors affecting its quality. Between socioeconomic factors, uncertainties, and even just stress in our daily lives, creating the proper sleeping environment is the one factor we can best control. This is why Dream Valley creates its bedding and sleepwear using cutting-edge textiles and materials. Everyone deserves a good night’s rest, and we’re here to help.”

SLEEP 2024 is a premier platform for global academia, industry, and market participants to foster discussions on breakthrough sleep research and innovations. In 2023, the event attracted over 4,400 attendees, speakers and exhibitors.

Sleep quality is falling worldwide

Insomnia is now a widespread phenomenon affecting millions worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of insomnia increased by 30 percent between 2020 and 2023. In the United States alone, insomnia affects 126 million people, representing 40 percent of the total U.S. population.

This sleep disorder can harm health by increasing the risk of mental health issues, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and immunodeficiencies. It also reduces alertness, slows reaction times, and impairs memory. Every hour of sleep matters: research shows that people who sleep fewer than 6 hours a day have a 13% higher death rate than those who sleep at least 7 hours. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, getting high quality restorative sleep is more important than ever.

An uncomfortable sleeping temperature is a common cause of insomnia. Overly warm or cold environments can cause night sweats, body temperature fluctuations, and restlessness, all of which are factors that can reduce sleep quality. Using the right bedding products can alleviate or resolve this issue.

Using high-tech textiles to enable better and deeper sleep

To invigorate people through deeper sleep, Dream Valley partnered with Outlast to create the Dream Valley Cooling Comforter. This comforter incorporates the Outlast temperature-regulating filling, which proactively regulates temperature to improve sleep quality for people experiencing poor sleep. Listed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and certified to OEKO-TEX Standard 100, the Dream Valley Cooling Comforter is free from harmful substances and safe for children and pets.

Originally developed by NASA, Outlast uses phase-changing material (PCM) to absorb, store, and release heat to maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature throughout the night. It effectively releases excess body heat in hot climates and stores heat in cool conditions to establish a precise temperature range. This feature not only benefits single sleepers, but also creates a balanced sleeping environment for couples who share a sheet. Due to its exceptional properties, Outlast was recognized as a "Certified Space Technology™" by the Space Foundation in 2003.

On the outside, the Dream Valley Cooling Comforter uses a premium Instant Cooling fabric with a 0.4 Q-MAX rating. The Instant Cooling fabric not only envelops the skin in a silky-smooth, soothing-cool feel, but is also durable, piling and stain-resistant, and machine-washable.

Following its commitment to creating a complete deep sleep solution ecosystem, Dream Valley debuted its upcoming products, including Kids Cooling Comforters and Deep Sleep Eye Masks, at SLEEP 2024. Additionally, it has deepened its successful partnership with Outlast by incorporating the material in new product lines, such as pajamas and sleeping bags. These innovations are expected to be available on the market soon.

