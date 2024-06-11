Global Plasma Derived Therapies Market to Surpass US$58 Billion by 2028 with Robust Growth in Immunoglobulin and Albumin Segments

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasma Derived Therapies Market (Immunoglobulin, Hemophilia, Specialty, and Albumin): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plasma derived therapy market is anticipated to reach US$58.26 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the period spanning 2024-2028.

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like a rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, government initiatives, rising demand for albumin, escalating use of plasma proteins in pharmaceuticals, increasing usage of immunoglobulin, surging autoimmune disorders. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as high cost and stringent regulations. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like technological advancements, rising demand for health insurance, escalating use of therapeutic protein drugs, and increasing adoption of plasma therapy in neurology.



The global plasma derived therapy market can be segmented as follows: Immunoglobulin, Hemophilia, Specialty, and Albumin. Immunoglobulin held a larger share of the market in 2023. Due to the rising use in primary immunodeficiency and neurological applications, the immunoglobulins market is predicted to grow. For example, Grifols, S.A., a pharmaceutical and chemical company, launched HyperHEP B, a new formulation of immune globulin derived from human plasma for hepatitis B postexposure prophylaxis, in June 2023, propelling the industry forward.





The global plasma derived therapy market by region can be segmented into the following: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America held a larger share of the market in 2023. Growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic domains, increased plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection facilities), and rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency are all driving market expansion (AATD).



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global plasma derived therapy market, segmented into Immunoglobulin, Hemophilia, Specialty, and Albumin.

The major regional markets North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ADMA Biologics, Kedrion, Grifols, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Octapharma, and CSL Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $44.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $58.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Plasma-Derived Therapies

1.2 Segments of Plasma Derived Therapies

1.2.1 Immunoglobulin

1.2.2 Hemophilia

1.2.3 Albumin

1.3 Plasma Derived Therapy Production Process

1.4 Value Chain of Plasma Derived Therapy

1.5 Advantages of Plasma Derived Therapy for Patients



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on HealthCare Market

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Plasma

2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Plasma Collection

2.4 Prevalence of COVID-19



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Value

3.2 Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Segments

3.4 Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 LAMEA



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

5.1.3 Government Initiatives

5.1.4 Rising Demand for Albumin

5.1.5 Escalating Use of Plasma Proteins in Pharmaceuticals

5.1.6 Increasing Usage of Immunoglobulin

5.1.7 Suring Autoimmune Disorders

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Rising Demand for Health Insurance

5.2.3 Escalating Use of Therapeutic Protein Drugs

5.2.4 Increasing Adoption of Plasma Therapy in Neurology

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost

5.3.2 Stringent Regulations



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Plasma Market Share- Key Players

6.1.2 Immunoglobulin Market Share- Key Players

6.1.3 Albumin Market Share- Key Players

6.2 The US and Europe Market

6.2.1 The US and EU Collection Centers Key Players



8. Company Profiles

CSL Limited

Grifols

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Octapharma AG

Kedrion

ADMA Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvwniu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment