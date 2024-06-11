Silver Antimicrobial Dressings Present a $1.25 Billion Market Opportunity by 2030 - Smith & Nephew, 3M, Coloplast, Medline Industries, Molnlycke, and McKesson Medical Surgical Dominate

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver Antimicrobial Dressings Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Region, Country-Level Analysis, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silver antimicrobial dressings market, valued at $985.4 million in 2022, is on a trajectory of robust growth and is anticipated to reach $1.25 billion by 2030. This market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.11% between 2023 and 2030. Such growth is fueled by an increasing demand for advanced wound care solutions that offer effective protection, promote healing, and enhance patient comfort.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers, coupled with a rising number of surgical procedures globally and advancements in wound care technologies. Additionally, the rise in awareness about the importance of effective wound management, coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure globally, is further propelling the growth of the silver antimicrobial dressings market. However, the high cost of advanced dressings and the need for clinical evidence to support the efficacy of newer types of silver dressings are some challenges faced by this market.

Regional Segmentation:

North America: U.S., and Canada

Europe: U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russian Federation, Turkey, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Greece, Slovakia, and Ukraine

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile

Rest-of-the-World

Europe leads in terms of market size, growing from $306.1 million in 2022 to a projected $364.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.21%, reflecting the region's strong healthcare systems and focus on quality wound care and high adoption rates of innovative wound care solutions. Rest-of-the-World, however, is expected to showcase the highest growth rate at a 4.67% CAGR, attributed to rapid healthcare advancements and increasing awareness of advanced wound management.

Europe is expected to present a steady growth due to established healthcare systems and a focus on quality wound care at a 2.21% CAGR, which is underpinned by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, focus on quality wound care and high adoption rates of innovative wound care solutions. Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions are not far behind and are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.27% and 4%, respectively, driven by improvements in healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to modern medical technologies. This regional analysis underscores the global demand for silver antimicrobial dressings, fueled by a growing need for effective wound care across diverse healthcare landscapes.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The competitive landscape of the global silver antimicrobial dressings market has been shaped by several key players, each bringing a rich history of innovation and a broad portfolio of products tailored to meet the diverse needs of wound care. Among these, Smith & Nephew, 3M, Coloplast Corp., Medline Industries, Molnlycke, and McKesson Medical Surgical Inc. stand out due to their significant contributions, extensive product offerings, and global reach. The competitive dynamics among these companies are characterized by a continuous drive for product innovation, strategic global expansion, and the development of products that address the evolving challenges of wound care.

Each company brings its unique strengths to the market, from Smith & Nephew's long-standing history and innovation, 3M's broad product range and technological leadership, to Coloplast's rapid growth and focus on healthcare solutions. Together, they contribute to a highly competitive and dynamic global silver antimicrobial dressings market aimed at improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of wound care. Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

3M

Smith & Nephew

Convatec Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

B. Braun

Cardinal Health

Coloplast

L&R Group

DermaRite Industries, LLC

Gentell

Winner Medical Co. Ltd

McKesson Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 43 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

