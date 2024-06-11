A Surge in Micromobility Adoption and Low Total Cost of Ownership for Last-Mile Delivery Services Spur Transformational Growth for Two-Wheeler Cargo Bikes, Resulting in 374,793 Units Sold in 2023

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis and Growth Opportunities for Two-Wheeler Cargo Bikes in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2019, the ratio of private to commercial cargo bikes in Europe was 50:50; however, in 2023, private cargo bikes increased to 75% due to the introduction of newer models from various competitors and more users choosing private transportation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This research provides competitive analysis and benchmarking of two-wheeler (2W) cargo bike companies located in Europe. To provide context, the study defines the larger cargo bike industry, including the different types and categories, and offers a cost comparison between cargo bikes and vans. It outlines the various uses, advantages, and disadvantages related to 2W cargo bikes.
The study thoroughly examines the top trends in the 2W cargo bike industry and the key players, including product comparisons. The analysis of 2W cargo bike unit sales is segmented by type: electric 2W (e2W) cargo bikes (including Pedelec 25, Pedelec 45, and other electric-assisted bikes) and non-motorized 2W cargo bikes.
It includes an analysis of the top 5 regions in Europe (i.e., Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium). The analysis concludes with a discussion of growth opportunities for the 2W cargo bikes industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
- Key Takeaways
- Analysis of 2W Cargo Bike Growth and Penetration in Key Countries
- 2W Cargo Bike Sales by Application
- Trend 1: e2W Cargo Bikes for Last-mile Delivery
- Trend 2: Connected Technology
- Trend 3: Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
- Trend 4: Bike Trailers
- Trend 5: Battery-swapping Technology
- Cost Comparison between 2W Cargo Bikes and Delivery Vans
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- 2W Cargo Bike Industry Scope
- Cargo Bike Segmentation
- Cargo Bike Definitions & Classification
- Types of 2W Cargo Bikes
- Cargo Bike Classification by Segment
- 2W Cargo Bike Business Services and Revenue Streams
- Benefits of Using 2W Cargo Bikes
- 2W Cargo Bike Challenges
- Business Incentives for Using e2W Cargo Bikes
- Personal vs. Shared 2W Cargo Bikes
- Last-mile Logistics: Cargo Bike Comparison by Segment
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- 2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales
- 2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales by Powertrain
- 2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales by Type
Growth Generator: Regional Analysis
- 2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales: Germany
- 2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales: Netherlands
- 2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales: France
- 2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales: United Kingdom
- 2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales: Belgium
Competitive Landscape
- Snapshot of Key Players by Origin
- Select Industry Players
- Value Chain for eBike Component Suppliers
- Cargo Bike OEMs: Partnership Ecosystem
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Government Regulations
- Growth Opportunity 2: Connected Features for Consumers
- Growth Opportunity 3: Last-mile Delivery
Best Practices Recognition
