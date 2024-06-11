5G Infrastructure Market Worth Nearly $100 Billion by 2030, Dominated by Huawei - Standalone Network Architecture to Lead, Driven by 5G Investments for Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Connectivity

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Type, Spectrum, Network Architecture, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to reach USD 95.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.9% from 2024 to 2030. A surge in demand for 5G connections globally is vital in driving industry growth. The demand for a 5G network is high due to its ability to offer high-speed & low-latency internet connectivity. Businesses across the globe are increasingly focusing on leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem to optimize their operations and improve overall performance. IoT comprises a network of interconnected devices equipped with sensors, software, and network connectivity, enabling them to gather and share information.



The rapidly increasing number of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices is expected to generate massive demand for enhanced data connectivity. As a result, it is anticipated to boost the adoption of 5G services in industrial applications, which, in turn, is expected to spur market growth. Key market players are partnering to offer 5G solutions to consumers. For instance, in June 2023, Nokia and Virgin Media O2 extended their ongoing partnership by three years. In this deal, Nokia will continue to supply its RAN equipment from its AirScale portfolio. With this agreement, Virgin Media O2 will continue to offer improved connectivity to its customers in the UK. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global economy and 5G infrastructure deployment.



Lockdown measures in countries like the U.S., China, and India caused supply chain disruptions and delayed deployments of 5G infrastructure. Spectrum auctions for 5G frequencies were also postponed by telecom authorities and governments, including in the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. These delays further hampered the global rollout of next-generation network infrastructure, limiting the industry growth. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global industry over the forecast period owing to the rapid rollout of 5G in several countries of the region. In addition, the high demand for digital transformation across Asia Pacific will support the regional market growth.



5G Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

The hardware component segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to a significant rise in investments in deploying centralized RAN or 5G cloud across key countries, such as the U.S., the UK, China, and Japan

The private type segment dominated the market in 2023. The growing demand for enhanced security, low latency, and customized solutions from industries, such as manufacturing and healthcare, are driving the segment's growth

The sub-6 GHz spectrum segment dominated the market in 2023. The segment growth is attributed to the high focus on releasing sub-6 GHz frequency bands by federal governments across key countries to deliver high-speed data services

The standalone network architecture segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Growing investments in installing a standalone 5G network to deliver ultra-reliable low-latency connectivity for applications, such as connected vehicles, are estimated to drive segment growth

In terms of vertical, the industrial segment is expected to register a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030 owing to the growing need to provide unified connectivity to several industrial sensors and collaborative robots

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2023. Favorable government initiatives and growing deployment & adoption of the 5G network in countries, such as South Korea, China, and India, are propelling the regional market growth

In February 2023, Fujitsu Ltd., a communication technology company, announced a new 5G vRAN solution that combined Fujitsu Ltd.'s virtualized DU (vDU) and virtualized CU (vCU) with NVIDIA's GPU technology

With the new solution, Fujitsu Ltd. aims to support the worldwide expansion of open 5G networks in collaboration with telecom operators, such as NTT DOCOMO, which also facilitated the performance verification and evaluation tests for the solution

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. 5G Infrastructure Market: Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. 5G Infrastructure Market: Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. 5G Infrastructure Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. 5G Infrastructure Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3. 5G Infrastructure Market - Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Continuing Rise in Data Traffic and Resulting Need for Network Capacity Expansion

3.3.1.2. Increasing Deployment of 5G Network Infrastructure for Smart City Use-case Applications

3.3.1.3. Rising Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

3.3.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3.2.1. High Initial Investments Involved in 5G Network Infrastructure Development & Deployment

3.4. 5G Infrastructure Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. 5G Infrastructure Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. 5G Infrastructure Component Outlook

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. 5G Infrastructure Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Hardware

4.4. Services

Chapter 5. 5G Infrastructure Type Outlook

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. 5G Infrastructure Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Public

5.4. Private

Chapter 6. 5G Infrastructure Spectrum Outlook

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. 5G Infrastructure Market: Spectrum Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Sub-6 GHz

6.4. MmWave

Chapter 7. 5G Infrastructure Network Architecture Outlook

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. 5G Infrastructure Market: Architecture Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Standalone

7.4. Non-Standalone

Chapter 8. 5G Infrastructure Vertical Outlook

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. 5G Infrastructure Market: Vertical Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

8.3. Residential

8.4. Enterprises/Corporate

8.5. Smart City

8.6. Industrial

8.7. Energy & Utility

8.8. Transportation & Logistics

8.9. Public Safety & Defense

8.10. Healthcare Facilities

8.11. Retail

8.12. Agriculture

8.13. Others

Chapter 9. 5G Infrastructure Regional Outlook

9.1. 5G Infrastructure Market Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. MEA

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Company Market Positioning

10.4. Company Market Share Analysis

10.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.6. Strategy Mapping

10.6.1. Expansion

10.6.2. Mergers & Acquisition

10.6.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

10.6.4. New Product Launches

10.6.5. Research and Development

10.7. Company Profiles

10.7.1. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.7.2. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.7.3. Nokia Corporation

10.7.4. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10.7.5. ZTE Corporation

10.7.6. NEC Corporation

10.7.7. Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.7.8. Fujitsu Limited

10.7.9. CommScope Inc.

10.7.10. Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

10.7.11. Altiostar

10.7.12. Airspan Networks

10.7.13. Casa Systems

10.7.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

10.7.15. Mavenir

10.7.16. Parallel Wireless

10.7.17. JMA Wireless

10.7.18. Ceragon

10.7.19. Aviat Networks, Inc.

