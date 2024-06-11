Global Dietary Supplements Market Analysis Report 2024, by Ingredient (Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics), Form (Capsules, Gummies, Liquids), End User, Application, Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Ingredient (Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics), Form (Capsules, Gummies, Liquids), End User, Application, Type, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dietary supplements market size is anticipated to reach USD 327.42 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030.

There is growing awareness and interest in health and wellness among consumers. As people become more health-conscious and seek ways to improve their overall well-being, they are turning to dietary supplements as a convenient and accessible means to meet their nutritional needs. The desire for better nutrition, increased energy, weight management, and support for specific health goals such as immune system enhancement or joint health has fueled demand for a wide range of supplements.







In addition to general health and wellness concerns, the aging population in many parts of the world has contributed significantly to the market's growth. As individuals age, they often require additional nutrients to address age-related health issues such as bone density loss or cognitive decline. This demographic shift has led to a surge in demand for supplements targeting specific age-related health concerns.



Regulatory changes have also played a role in shaping the market. In some regions, regulatory agencies have implemented stricter quality control standards, labeling requirements, and safety regulations, which have helped build consumer trust in the industry. These regulations have encouraged reputable manufacturers to invest in research, development, and product quality, while also weeding out unscrupulous players.



The market is highly competitive, with numerous companies vying for market share. As a result, there is a constant influx of new products and innovations, including personalized supplements tailored to individual health needs and preferences. This innovation has maintained the market dynamic and is responsive to evolving consumer demands.



Vitamins dietary supplements accounted for a substantial market share of 30% in 2023. These supplements are available in several forms, such as vitamin A (carotenoids and retinols), vitamin B (folic acid), vitamin C (ascorbic acid), and vitamin D (cholecalciferol), among others.

Energy and weight management supplements had a lion share in the market with demand exceeding 30 % in 2023. Sports enthusiasts mainly influence the demand for dietary supplements that include vitamins and proteins.

Adults were the largest consumers of supplements with a revenue share of 46.01% in 2023. The rising consumption of dietary supplements by working individuals to maintain a healthy lifestyle is expected to remain a favorable factor for the market.

OTC sales of dietary supplements held the largest revenue share of 75.5% in 2023. The OTC sales of dietary supplements are anticipated to witness steady growth because of rising consumer awareness regarding the nutritional value and health benefits of these products.

Offline sale of dietary supplements accounted for over 80% revenue in 2023. An increase in the number of prescribed dietary supplements by medical practitioners for treating gastrointestinal disorders, immunity-related issues, bone health, folic acid deficiencies, heart health, and age-related macular degeneration is expected to augment offline sales.

Based on form, the tablets segment held a revenue share of 32.3% in 2023. High-quality supplements use excipients that aid in tablet absorption and disintegration. However, the natural coating provides better dissolution.

Asia Pacific dietary supplements market was dominant with a revenue share of 34.9% in 2023. The region is anticipated to witness increasing demand for dietary supplements as key participants are introducing their brands in the untapped markets of Southeast Asia.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $177.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $327.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Dietary Supplements Market: Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Dietary Supplements Market: Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Ingredient Outlook

2.3. Form Outlook

2.4. Application Outlook

2.5. End Users Outlook

2.6. Type Outlook

2.7. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.8. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. Dietary Supplements Market: Dietary Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 4. Dietary Supplements Market: Ingredient Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Dietary Supplements Market, by Ingredient: Key Takeaways

4.2. Ingredient Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Vitamin

4.4. Botanicals

4.5. Minerals

4.6. Proteins & Amino Acids

4.7. Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

4.8. Omega Fatty Acids

4.9. Probiotics

4.10. Prebiotics & Postbiotics

4.11. Others



Chapter 5. Dietary Supplements Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Dietary Supplements Market, by Form: Key Takeaways

5.2. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Tablets

5.4. Capsules

5.5. Powder

5.6. Liquids

5.7. Soft Gels

5.8. Gummies

5.9. Others



Chapter 6. Dietary Supplements Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Dietary Supplements Market, by Application: Key Takeaways

6.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Energy & Weight Management

6.4. General Health

6.5. Bone & Joint Health

6.6. Gastrointestinal Health

6.7. Immunity

6.8. Cardiac Health

6.9. Diabetes,

6.10. Anti-cancer

6.11. Lungs Detox/Cleanse

6.12. Skin/Hair/Nails

6.13. Sexual Health

6.14. Brain/Mental Health

6.15. Insomnia

6.16. Menopause

6.17. Anti-aging

6.18. Prenatal Health

6.19. Others



Chapter 7. Dietary Supplements Market: End-User Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Dietary Supplements Market, by End-User: Key Takeaways

7.2. End-User Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Adults

7.4. Geriatric

7.5. Pregnant Women

7.6. Children

7.7. Infants



Chapter 8. Dietary Supplements Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Dietary Supplements Market, by Type: Key Takeaways

8.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.3. OTC

8.4. Prescribed



Chapter 9. Dietary Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Dietary Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

9.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

9.3. Offline

9.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

9.3.2. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

9.3.3. Pharmacies/Drugstores

9.3.4. Specialty Stores

9.3.5. Practitioners

9.3.6. Others

9.4. Online



Chapter 10. Dietary Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Dietary Supplements Market, by Region: Key Takeaways

10.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

11.2. Company Categorization

11.3. Participant's Overview

11.4. Financial Performance

11.5. Product Benchmarking

11.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023 (%)

11.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

11.8. Strategy Mapping

11.9. Company Profiles

