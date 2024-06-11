National Music Centre Launches New Exhibition Commemorating 60th Anniversary of The Beatles’ Arrival in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shake it up. Twist and shout. It’s time to celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Beatles' arrival in Canada. On July 10, the National Music Centre (NMC) in Calgary will open a new exhibition, From Me to You: The Beatles in Canada 1964-1966, which offers a nostalgic tribute to the band's transformative years upon arriving in Canada for the first time.



The display captures the cultural landscape of Canada in the 1960s, and the frenzied excitement of Beatlemania that swept across the country. Adorned with rare photographs, memorabilia and audiovisual treasures, the exhibition will transport visitors to the landmark moment when The Beatles invaded Canada’s consciousness and ignited a nation's fervour.

“This exhibition is a must-see for any Beatles fan who wants to relive the band’s early years, and the cultural influence it brought to Canada," said Piers Hemmingsen, music historian and author of The Beatles in Canada: The Origins of Beatlemania, who loaned NMC much of the items in the exhibition. “While much of the attention around Beatlemania was focused on the U.S., Canada was first to recognize the band and embrace its music. This exhibition is sure to bring back cherished memories that capture the spirit of that unforgettable time."

From the band’s electrifying performances in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal, nearly drowned out by the sounds of screaming fans, to the impact on pop culture that ensued, each artifact tells a story of the Fab Four's indelible impact on Canadian music history. The exhibit not only showcases The Beatles' musical evolution during this period, but also highlights its cultural influence.

“We are thrilled to commemorate this milestone anniversary with an exhibition that celebrates The Beatles' monumental impact on music and culture in Canada,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO of the National Music Centre. “From Me to You: The Beatles in Canada 1964-1966 offers a unique opportunity for visitors to relive the excitement of Beatlemania. This exhibition is a testament to the band’s enduring influence after landing in North America 60 years ago.”

From Me to You: The Beatles in Canada 1964-1966 is accessible with paid admission to Studio Bell and will run from July 10, 2024 until January 5, 2025. For more information on hours and admission, visit studiobell.ca/general-admission.

About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

The National Music Centre (NMC) has a mission to amplify the love, sharing, and understanding of music. It is preserving and celebrating Canada’s music story inside its home at Studio Bell in the heart of the East Village in Mohkinstsis (Calgary) on Treaty 7 territory. NMC is the home to four Canadian music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec’s ADISQ Hall of Fame. Featuring musical instruments, artifacts, recording equipment, and memorabilia, the NMC Collection spans over 450 years of music history and innovation. A registered charity with programs that include exhibitions, artist development, performance, and education, NMC is inspiring a new generation of music lovers. For more information about NMC’s onsite activities, please visit studiobell.ca. To check out the NMC experience online, including video-on-demand performances, made-in-Canada stories, and highly entertaining educational content, visit amplify.nmc.ca.

