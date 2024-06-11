Robin Open Social-Fi: Revolutionizes Gaming with Innovative Integration and Global Partnerships

Singapore, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a mission to cater to the 2.4 billion casual gamers worldwide, Robin Open Social-Fi emerges as a beacon of innovation in the gaming sphere, pioneering a next-generation platform that seamlessly integrates social interaction with gaming experiences.

Full recognition from investors

Their investors, including the renowned Spark Digital (which has invested in many blockchain and early ecological projects, such as Elrond, 1Inch Exchange, Graph and Marlin, with sizes ranging from US$1 million to US$40 million), Arcane Group (which has a cumulative number of investment portfolios in the encryption field of 20, and has participated in 8 investment rounds this year, ranging in size from US$2 million to US$6 million. Representative investment projects include Animoca Brands, PolyHedra, Particle Network, etc.), and Vector Capital (which manages over $4 billion from a diverse range of investors with notable investments include Aspect Software, Cambium Networks, Corel, LANDesk, RAE Systems, Register.com, Saba Software, SafeNet, Technicolor, Teletrac, and WatchGuard), bring substantial backing to the project.







Remarkable alliances with giants

RobinOpenFi has swiftly ascended to the forefront of the digital landscape, boasting a series of remarkable achievements that underscore its pioneering spirit and commitment to innovation. As an exclusive Web3 partner with Transsion, the company has cemented its position by capturing an impressive 12.4% share of the global mobile phone market, a testament to its strategic vision and market agility. Moreover, its groundbreaking collaboration with China Ecotourism Group has not only elevated its profile but also contributed to annual revenues exceeding $6.1 billion, showcasing its ability to forge lucrative partnerships beyond traditional boundaries. The Hello Game platform stands as a beacon of success, with its maximum daily active users surpassing 5 million and experiencing an exponential user growth rate of over 2000 per day.



RobinOpenFi's strategic alliances with mobile industry giants OPPO, VIVO, and Huawei have further solidified its global footprint, reaching over 30,000 mobile terminals worldwide and amplifying its reach and impact. Furthermore, the company's exponential growth is undeniable, with daily unique visitors surpassing 5,000, an average user playtime of 16 minutes, and an astounding new user growth rate exceeding 300% in the last 25 days alone.







With a bold vision to explore new gaming application scenarios and asset opportunities, RobinOpenFi is seamlessly merging the best of Web2 and Web3 to cultivate a richer, more interactive, and sustainable gaming ecosystem on platforms like Telegram and TON, setting the stage for a transformative future in digital entertainment.



Impressive User Engagement and Retention

The platform has obtained numerous IP licenses, including well-known IPs such as Star Wars and Ultraman.







According to the existing data, the platform boasts a total user base exceeding 680,000, with over 573,800 contract users (wallet users). On average, users spend approximately 16.05 minutes online, engaging in an average of 2.55 battles per day. Furthermore, with users engaging in an average of 3.76 social interactions per day, the platform attracts an average of 3,500 new users daily, indicating strong user engagement.



Extensive Global Reach and Strategic Alliances

Leveraging this extensive user base, the project has forged a strategic partnership with the esteemed lottery platform CLS. With a significant presence in Southeast Asia and Africa, it boasts an extensive network, including 50,000 lottery sales networks in Africa and 15,000 lottery stores, alongside 29,000 handheld POS terminals in Southeast Asia. This collaboration extends their reach to over 10 million users, facilitating substantial opportunities for engagement and growth.



Advantage of Robin Open Social-Fi lies in their peerless global coverage. They've established partnerships and integrations with payment providers and financial institutions worldwide to offer extensive coverage in Europe, Northern & Latin America, and Southeast Asia. This ensures that users from 173 countries have access to convenient fiat-crypto purchase options, regardless of their location. Their goal is to remove barriers to entry and provide a seamless experience for users looking to engage with our platform.



In the future, RobinFi plans to launch channels targeting local platforms with over 100,000 users in the Middle East and aims to leverage the expertise of 200 former Uber country managers to establish a comprehensive local sales network across Latin America, ensuring broad coverage and market penetration in the region.



For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or further information about Robin Open Social-Fi, please contact. Join us as we embark on a journey to build a truly open gaming social world for all types of players!



Website: https://robinfi.com/

X: @RobinOpenFi

Telegram: @RobinOpenFi

Discord: / discord.gg/XkdDhy7g66 \

Whitepaper: https://robingames.gitbook.io/robin-fi



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.