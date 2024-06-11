NetLogistik Named a 2024 Top Food Chain Technology from Food Shippers of America

DENVER, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetLogistik, a leading provider of transformative services for supply chain digitalization, has been named a 2024 Top Food Chain Technology by Food Shippers of America (FSA). The Top Food Chain Technology program recognizes standout technologies in food transportation, logistics, distribution, and supply chain management. NetLogistik was chosen for a successful implementation of the Blue Yonder WMS for a growing cold storage company.



“We are extremely pleased to be named a Top Food Chain Technology by Food Shippers of America, which identifies standouts in food transportation, logistics, distribution, and supply chain management,” says Jagan Reddy, Managing Director US of NetLogistik. “Being voted on by food shippers highlights the difference we are making in the industry and with our customers, as we help improve their supply chains, maximizing efficiencies and growing profitability.”

According to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest, "Technology is shaping today's food chains by creating more transparency and efficiencies. Supply chain technology is particularly important as platforms, applications, and innovators help proactively avoid or navigate disruptions in the food industry. This recognition program highlights technology leaders readily available as resources and solutions to food shippers."

NetLogistik’s client decided to rapidly develop a national cold storage network across the United States to add approximately 200,000 pallet positions of refrigerated and frozen capacity to the existing third-party market. This plan launched mid-2023 when the company opened its first three cold storage facilities while breaking ground on a fourth facility. The ambitious schedule overlapped go-live dates, creating a need for more resources to address the project's timeline.

Dedicated to providing faster time to value and seamless executions of Blue Yonder solutions, Netlogistik’s Implementation Services team delivered a comprehensive range of go-live support requests. By accomplishing these tasks, Netlogistik was instrumental in helping the company maintain the project's timeline and deliver a superior customer experience.

This is the third year that Food Chain Digest has deployed this recognition program as an initiative to serve as a resource to food shippers seeking new opportunities to leverage technologies in their supply chain strategy and execution.

Here's how the program works: Nominations were received and reviewed by the Food Chain Digest staff, with a final audit by Food Shippers of America staff. All candidates must be pure technology providers or offer a stand-alone product outside of traditional third-party logistics offerings. Nominees must have a minimum annual gross global sales of U.S. $5 million. Nominees must have highlighted a recent example in the last 12-18 months of how the solution helped a food shipper accomplish a critical business goal.

A second step in the process is for the industry to vote for the nominated companies with the strongest reputation and value in the food chain technology segment. New this year, the vote is limited exclusively to supply chain professionals with manufacturers, retailers, and distributors in the food industry. Companies earning an adequate volume of votes or meeting additional qualifications are then named to the list, which Food Chain Digest publishes.

To view a complete list of companies named to the list, visit www.FoodShippers.org and click “Announcements.”

About NetLogistik

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions and other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 500 certified solutions and technical experts with mastery in Logistics and Commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers' supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

