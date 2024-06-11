INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Target Hospitality Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TH) for violations of the securities laws.



The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Target Hospitality announced in a June 10, 2024 press release that it “received notice that the U.S. government intends to terminate the existing South Texas Family Residential Center ("STFRC") services agreement with Target's migrant programming partner ("STFRC Partner"), effective in 60 days, or on or about August 9, 2024 ("Effective Date"). Based on this news, shares of Target Hospitality fell by almost 37% in morning trading on the next day.

