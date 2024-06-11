ProvisionAi Named Top Food Chain Technology by Food Chain Digest

FRANKLIN, Ten., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProvisionAi, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces the company has been recognized as a 2024 “Top Food Chain Technology” by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America (FSA). The Top Food Chain Technology program recognizes standout technologies in food transportation, logistics, distribution, and supply chain management. ProvisionAi's LevelLoad levels transportation operations to reduce order bunching, and AutoO2 is a load-building optimization solution that fills trucks fuller for lower carbon emissions.



According to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest, “Technology is shaping today’s food chains today by creating more transparency and efficiencies,” said Everett. “Supply chain technology is critical as platforms, applications, and innovators help to avoid or navigate disruptions in the food industry proactively. This recognition program highlights technology leaders that are readily available as resources and solutions to food shippers.”

“ProvisionAi’s technologies are revolutionizing the supply chain industry,” says Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAi. “LevelLoad eliminates operational silos within an organization to even shipment schedules while considering network constraints. AutoO2 optimizes load-building plans to fill trucks with axle-legal loads that arrive without product damage. The result is that shippers can meet an increase in demand, eliminate the need to use non-preferred carriers, and fill trucks fuller.”

According to Everett, this is the third year that Food Chain Digest has deployed this recognition program as an initiative to serve as a resource to food shippers seeking new opportunities to leverage technologies in their supply chain strategy and execution.

Here's how the program works: Nominations were received and reviewed by the Food Chain Digest staff, with a final audit by Food Shippers of America staff. All candidates must be pure technology providers or offer a stand-alone product outside of traditional third-party logistics offerings. Nominees must have a minimum annual gross global sales of U.S. $5 million. Nominees must have highlighted a recent example in the last 12-18 months of how the solution helped a food shipper accomplish a critical business goal.

A second step in the process is for the industry to vote for the nominated companies with the most robust reputation and value in the food chain technology segment. New this year, the vote is limited exclusively to supply chain professionals with manufacturers, retailers, and distributors in the food industry. Companies earning an adequate volume of votes or meeting additional qualifications are then named to the list, which Food Chain Digest publishes.

To view a complete list of companies named to the list, visit www.FoodShippers.org and click “Announcements.”

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi ensures global companies' supply plans are both high-service and can be cost-effectively executed…that is, making planning and execution "play nice together." LevelLoad from ProvisionAi is a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. AutoO2 is an optimizing load builder that converts deployment requirements into efficient, damage-free shipments. Together, LevelLoad and AutoO2 drive customer service and long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include improved on-time and in-full customer service, fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology saves money and carbon for companies like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com.

