Pender Growth Fund Portfolio Company Announces Proposed Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: PTF) Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the “Company” or “PTF”) today announces that one of its significant investees, Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX:CPLF) (“Copperleaf”), has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with Industrial and Financial Systems, IFS AB (“IFS”), pursuant to which IFS has agreed to indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Copperleaf (the “Copperleaf Shares”) for $12.00 in cash per Copperleaf Share (the “Copperleaf Transaction”). The Company owns 6,739,883 Copperleaf Shares and its NAV as at May 31, 2024 was $11.9164 per common share based on a price per Copperleaf Share of $8.30 and based on its 7,286,129 shares outstanding. The Company is subject to a 15% performance fee on gains from its Copperleaf holdings.

Subject to the satisfaction of all conditions to closing set out in the Arrangement Agreement, it is anticipated that the Copperleaf Transaction will be completed in the third quarter of 2024. Further details on the Copperleaf Transaction can be found in Copperleaf’s press release issued today.

Pender Growth Fund Inc is an investment firm. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations, primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The firm invests in public and private companies based primarily in Canada and the U.S., principally in the technology sector. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PTF” and posts its NAV on its website, generally within five business days of each month end.

