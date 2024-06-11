Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Defense Market - Size and trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape and forecast, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Argentina's defense expenditure recorded a negative CAGR of 16.7% during the historic period and stood at $919.7 million in 2024. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 0.1% to value $1.9 billion in 2029. Sovereignty disputes over the Falkland Islands and the modernization of its armed forces have been the major drivers of Argentine defense expenditure. The turbulence in the Argentine economy, has affected Argentina's ability to spend on its armed forces.



This report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



Key Highlights:

Drivers of Defense expenditure include Dispute with the UK over the Falkland Islands, Modernization of armed forces

Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of Optical Imaging Surveillance Satellite, AR-2T Vigia

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Argentina's defense budget: detailed analysis of Brunei's 2024 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Argentina's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Argentina's military procurement regulation.

Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Brunei are examined; they help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of Argentina's defense industry.

Key Topics Covered:

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

General Dynamics Land Systems

Invap

FAdeA - Argentine Aircraft Factory Brig San Martin

