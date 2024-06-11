Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) Services Market and Database 2024-2030 - Growing Trend in EV Charging Stations Incorporating Advertising to Boost Brand Visibility and Revenue for CPOs

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) Services Market + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report consists of an in-depth overview of the EVCI services market landscape including service-level agreements (SLAs), trends in remote maintenance, advertising, upgrades, and recycling services of EV AC and DC chargers in depot, destination, and en-route applications, followed by key service providers in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA regions, along with a detailed regional analysis of EVCI installation and preventive and corrective maintenance services market depicting services trends in each region.

In 2023, the EMEA region dominated the global EV installation and commissioning market, holding the largest share at 43%, followed by APAC at 42% and Americas at 14%. In the global EV charger maintenance market, the EMEA region again held the largest market share i.e., 36% of the market, and is expected to retain the largest shares of both the markets moving forward too.

Currently, the EMEA and Americas regions depict a greater focus on preventive maintenance whereas the APAC region is less inclined towards conducting regular maintenance. However, with the growing awareness and increase in market maturity over the next few years, it is expected that the demand for preventive maintenance will increase in the APAC region as well.

Remote maintenance of EV chargers is a growing trend in the EVCI market. Predictive maintenance is likely to witness widespread adoption in the upcoming years as unlike traditional, time-based maintenance schedules, predictive maintenance empowers EV charging station operators to detect and address issues before they escalate. Moreover, an increase in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for remote maintenance of EV chargers, and a heightened focus on improving the uptime and reliability of EV chargers is expected in the coming years.

There is a growing trend towards incorporating advertising services at EV charging stations. Many stakeholders involved in the EVCI advertising industry are forming partnerships and alliances intending to integrate ads with EV chargers, enhancing brand visibility and projecting an innovative image. Charge point operators (CPOs) emerge as the primary beneficiaries of advertising at EV charging stations, creating additional revenues, helping offset operational costs, and potentially reducing consumer charging fees.

The recycling of EV chargers represents a new and progressively embraced trend in the EVCI industry, showcasing an increasing awareness of environmental responsibility within the sector. Due to the emphasis on faster charging technologies, driven by the desire to reduce charging times and enhance user convenience, EV charger upgrades are another upcoming trend in the EVCI industry. DC chargers have a 5-10% upgradation rate in the U.S. whereas a 20% upgradation rate is seen in EMEA, and a 30% upgradation rate is seen in APAC.

Key Topics Covered

1. Definitions

2. Executive Summary

3. EV Charging Infrastructure Services Market Landscape

EVCI Services Value Chain

EVCI Services Key Market Players: Americas

EVCI Services Key Market Players: APAC

EVCI Services Key Market Players: EMEA

Service Level Agreements (SLAs) Service-Level Agreement (SLA) Trends in the EVCI Industry Extended Warranty Contract Trends in the EVCI Industry

EV Chargers Remote Maintenance Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) for Effective Charger Maintenance Charging Station Management System (CSMS) Fault Diagnosis Using Remote Maintenance Remote Maintenance Revolutionizing the EVCI Industry Predictive Maintenance Emerging in the EVCI Industry Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence in Remote Maintenance

EV Chargers Advertising Services Plug & Play: Stakeholders Involved in Advertising in EVCI Industry The Surging Wave of Advertising Services at EV Charging Stations Company Alliances Drive Digital OOH Momentum at EV Charging Stations CPOs Reap Most of the Rewards of Digital OOH Advertising at EV Charging Stations

EV Chargers Decommissioning Services Operational Life of EV Chargers Recycling of EV Chargers Upgradation of EV Chargers

EV Chargers Adjacent Equipment EV Chargers Adjacent Equipment Service Trends



4. EV Charging Infrastructure Services Market: Regional Analysis

Americas Americas EVCI Services Market: Installation & Commissioning Americas EVCI Services Market: Maintenance

APAC APAC EVCI Services Market: Installation & Commissioning APAC EVCI Services Market: Maintenance

EMEA EMEA EVCI Services Market: Installation and Commissioning EMEA EVCI Services Market: Maintenance



Companies Featured

Aargo

ABM Industries

Advance Product Services

Amerit Fleet Solutions

AMP EV

Ascent Energy Services

Astute Outsourcing

AutoCarga

BayWa r.e.

Beev

Black Pear EV

BLDG Electric

Caverion

Charge Point

ChargeGuru

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Assure

ChargerCrew

ChargerHelp!

Commercial Maintenance Services UK

Diebold Nixdorf,

E.ON Drive

Eco Power Energy

Ecotap

Ellie

EnBW

Enel X Way

EnerMia

ENGIE Vianeo

EV Box

EV Charge Partner

EV Connect

Evalence

Evflo

EVRE

Foxwood Electric

GIC

Greenflux

Griden

Ingeteam Power Technology

Jolt

Kempower

Lafin

London Engineers Company

MAHLE chargeBIG

Mariposa Energia

Mr. Charger

Numbat

Qmerit

Recharge

Revolt

Solar Service Solutions

Solares Energies

TATA Power

TCA Electric

Tecell India

Telebit

The EV Network

Utility Partners of America

Vattenfall Incharge

Vital EV Solutions

Volta

Volttic EV Charging

YES-EU

