Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — June 11, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2024)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: June 4 to June 5, 2024

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Jun-24 FR0014003TT8 337 544 37,1042 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Jun-24 FR0014003TT8 165 243 37,1767 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Jun-24 FR0014003TT8 18 858 37,0657 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Jun-24 FR0014003TT8 36 966 37,1329 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Jun-24 FR0014003TT8 808 418 37,0117 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 4-Jun-24 FR0014003TT8 429 348 37,0214 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Jun-24 FR0014003TT8 183 623 37,5005 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Jun-24 FR0014003TT8 20 000 37,7045 DXE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

