Specialized Education Services, Inc. Grows Educational Offerings in Arizona with Acquisition of Two Lexington Life Academy Locations

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced the acquisition of two Lexington Life Academy locations in Arizona. The schools, located in the greater Phoenix area, serve students with autism through evidenced-based practices, structured learning, standards-based curriculum, sensory integration, and behavior modification.



The addition of Lexington Life Academy campuses (Gateway and South Mountain) is part of SESI’s strategic growth plan, focusing on expanding its reach and providing critical support to more students and their families across Arizona.

Lexington Life Academy specializes in creating personalized educational experiences that cater to the individual needs, interests, and strengths of each student. As part of SESI, the schools will have access to additional resources and industry experts, helping enhance both the education and support services offered, while ensuring the continued success of their student bodies.

Lexington Life Academy will continue accepting the ESA Universal Scholarship to make quality education accessible to all. The ESA Universal Scholarship is a program designed to assist Arizona families with children who have special needs, such as autism, in securing funding for their education. This scholarship provides financial support, empowering families to choose an educational environment that best meets their child's unique needs.

“Since its inception nearly a decade ago, Lexington Life Academy has developed a reputation for providing an education that celebrates student individuality and empowers young people to excel,” said Dawn Thomas, president of SESI. “We are excited to have the dedicated Lexington Life staff join us as we work to reach more students who require specialized academic, emotional, and behavioral support.”

Founded in 2015, Lexington Life Academy quickly became a valuable resource for the communities it serves, providing specialized education for K-12 students with autism. Under SESI leadership, school staff will continue educating young people living with autism and empowering them with the skills needed to excel in life.

“We opened our schools with a vision of offering the best possible education for young people with autism and we are proud of our students’ success,” said Harrison Rogers, founder of Lexington Life Academy. “Having two of our locations join the SESI family is an exciting opportunity and this new chapter for Lexington Life Academy will provide our students and staff with enhanced resources, ensuring an even brighter future for the entire school community. SESI’s proven ability to infuse schools with a high level of support will deepen our ability to fulfill our mission and expand our reach.”

The Lexington Life Academy acquisition expands SESI’s footprint in Arizona, marking a total of five schools in addition to several in-district classrooms.

As part of its growth plan, SESI is actively seeking independent programs that share its commitment to providing students with the unique support they need to thrive academically and emotionally.

For additional information, visit www.sesischools.com.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run classrooms, on-site, within district boundaries and standalone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs of special education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Emotional Disabilities, Learning Disabilities, and other challenges. Partnering with over 600 school districts nationwide, SESI serves more than 7,000 students in day schools and in-district classrooms. SESI is accredited by Cognia.