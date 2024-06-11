Lincoln National Corporation Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses.



Lincoln National is a holding company that operates various insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiaries.

The Lincoln National class action lawsuit claims that during the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose: (i) a decline in Lincoln National's variable universal life insurance business; (ii) the overstatement of goodwill associated with the life insurance business; (iii) outdated policy lapse assumptions; (iv) overstated reserves; and (v) misstated financial results and statements.

The lawsuit further alleges that on November 2, 2022, Lincoln National reported a net loss of $2.6 billion for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net income of $318 million for the same period in 2021. Lincoln National attributed this to net unfavorable notable items of $2.0 billion, or $11.62 per share, related to the company’s annual review of deferred acquisition costs and reserve assumptions. The company also disclosed a $634 million goodwill impairment to the life insurance business. Following this news, Lincoln National’s stock price fell by more than 33%, according to the lawsuit.

