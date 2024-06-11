Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corporation Named Exporter of the Year for Massachusetts and New England; Subcontractor of the Year for Region 1

BOSTON, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Small Business Administration (SBA) has named Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corporation the 2024 Exporter of the Year for Massachusetts and New England; and 2024 Subcontractor of the Year for Region 1.



Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corporation earned these recognitions after establishing itself as a leader in the radio-frequency rotary joints and rotating subsystems industry; providing electro-mechanical devices used to transmit radio frequency signals through a rotational interface with applications for ground, shipboard, submarine, aircraft, commercial platforms, as well as space.

“Our international trade resource providers bring a wealth of expertise and institutional knowledge to help new and growing businesses navigate the possibilities of exporting,” said District Director Robert Nelson. “Staff at the Mass Export Center plug you into programs that educate and prepare you for success with international business development.”

A variety of different SBA programs and assistance has been utilized by the company, a long-standing client of the Massachusetts Export Center, part of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network (MSBDC).

Working with Regional Director Julia Dvorko through the years, the company has been an active member of Compliance Alliance, an initiative by the Mass Export Center that trains small businesses on issues related to export compliance and operational concerns.

“We are proud to be named as 2024 Subcontractor of the Year for Region 1; and 2024 Exporter of the Year for Massachusetts and New England. Having a company with the stature of BAE Systems Inc., Space and Mission Systems, formerly Ball Aerospace, recognize our commitment to their success and nominate us for this award is a testament to the effort and commitment of every employee at Diamond Antenna,” said CEO Michael Montemagno. “Further, we would like to thank Massachusetts Export Center for their assistance strengthening our export program and MOITI for providing the Export Program Grant leading to continued success and growth of our international markets. Diamond is honored to have been selected to receive these awards.”

Diamond Antenna also took advantage of the State Trade Expansion Program Grant, offered through the Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investment (MOITI), in collaboration with the MSBDC, the Mass Export Center and the SBA. The company utilized the award for international business development activities which supported an expansion of export sales, which currently average approximately 27% of overall revenue.

After exporting for over 20 years, active international markets for Diamond Antenna now include Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Norway, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corporation, represented by its president Michael Montemagno, was honored at the annual National Small Business Week Massachusetts Awards Ceremony on Friday, May 10th, 2024, at the Doubletree Andover.

Littleton-based firm utilized SBA expertise from the Massachusetts Export Center, opening doors with State Trade Expansion Program grants.

