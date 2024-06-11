Edf: EDF announces the success of its senior green multi tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of 3 billion euros

EDF announces the success of its senior green multi tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of 3 billion euros

On 11 June 2024: EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody’s / BBB+ stable Fitch) successfully priced a senior green bond issuance in 3 tranches for a nominal amount of €3 billion (the “Bonds”):

€1 billion Bond, with a 7-year maturity and a 4.125% fixed coupon;

€750 million Bond, with a 12-year maturity and a 4.375% fixed coupon;

€1.250 billion Bond, with a 20-year maturity and a 4.750% fixed coupon.





An amount equal to the net proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance and/or refinance investments as defined in EDF’s Green Financing Framework (1) and aligned with the European taxonomy, as follows:

The 7-year maturity tranche in relation to the lifetime extension of the existing French nuclear reactors,

The 12-year maturity tranche to renewable energy and hydro power projects,

The 20-year maturity tranche to electricity distribution investments notably to adapt the grid to the needs of the energy transition.





This transaction enables EDF to finance its strategy and objective to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Settlement and delivery will take place on 17 June 2024, the date on which the Bonds will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The expected rating for the Bonds is BBB / Baa1 / BBB+ (S&P / Moody's / Fitch).

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

(1) The Framework is available in the Sustainable Finance section of EDF's website

