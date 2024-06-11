OneAZ Credit Union Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

San Francisco, CA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain , a foundational Layer 0 blockchain, today announced OneAZ Credit Union's enrollment in its Banking Innovation Program. This move signifies OneAZ Credit Union's proactive approach to investigating blockchain technology's potential and harnessing Metallicus' expertise to elevate its technological prowess.

“OneAZ Credit Union joining our Banking Innovation Program signifies a crucial advancement in our quest to innovate the financial sector with blockchain technology," expressed Frank Mazza , Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "We're eager to collaborate with OneAZ Credit Union, offering them the tools and resources to champion innovation and navigate the ever-shifting financial landscape.



"By joining the Blockchain Innovation Program we’re committing to exploring how we can leverage blockchain technology to set a new standard of excellence for our members," expressed Brandon Michaels , President & CEO of OneAZ Credit Union. "At OneAZ, we believe that being at the cutting edge of innovation is critical to delivering on our promise to inspire dreams and drive prosperity and community growth for all Arizonans. We’re excited at the opportunity to learn more about the potential of this technology with Metal Blockchain.”

Sandeep Uthra , EVP & Chief Technology Officer added… "We are thrilled to be part of this innovation ecosystem. Partnering with Metal Blockchain will help us accelerate the development of our next generation of banking solutions. We look forward to reimagining the banking technology by collaborating and innovating in blockchain technology as part of the Metal Blockchain’s Banking Innovation Program.”

The Banking Innovation Program by Metal Blockchain enables institutions like OneAZ Credit Union to navigate and adopt customized blockchain solutions, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while addressing their distinct operational demands. Drawing on Metallicus' unparalleled blockchain expertise and a distinguished advisory board, the program offers innovation workshops, fintech partnerships, R&D grants, and bespoke development, positioning participants to lead and innovate within the dynamic financial sector.

The Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program is designed to support financial institutions' journey into blockchain technology at no cost. With a focus on tackling use cases around Digital Identity, Single Sign-On (SSO), Private Subnets, Tokenization of Assets, and more, the program equips participants with the tools and resources needed to drive profitability, lower costs, reduce risks, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

Financial institutions keen on participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting bizdev(at)metallicus.com



###

About Metal Blockchain:

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain's infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.



About OneAZ Credit Union:

Serving Arizona since 1951, OneAZ Credit Union is a financial powerhouse managing over $3.4 billion in assets and serving over 185,000 member-owners and 11,000 business owners across 20 branches statewide. We are committed to inspiring dreams and driving prosperity and community growth through innovative and high-quality personal and business banking solutions. At OneAZ, it’s all about banking for the people, not for profit. Discover more at OneAZcu.com. Insured by NCUA. Join us in driving prosperity and building a brighter tomorrow for Arizona.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.