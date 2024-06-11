Success of the "Ipsos Partnership 2024" operation



Paris, 11 June 2024 – Ipsos Partners is an investment entity established in 2016 (see press release of 14 November 2016), dedicated to Ipsos’ executives and senior managers. As of December 31, 2023, Ipsos Partners held a 19% stake in DT & Partners, alongside Didier Truchot, Founder and Chairman of the Ipsos group, who owns 81%.

DT & Partners is the Ipsos SA shareholder of reference, holding 11.2% of the capital and 19.0% of the voting rights as of December 31, 2023.

Through the "Ipsos Partnership 2024" initiative, nearly 330 executives globally opted to invest in the structure, for a total of approximately 18 million euros. The capital raised will allow Ipsos Partners to buy back shares from managers who have left the company since 2018 and strengthen its stake in DT & Partners.

Following these operations, Ipsos Partners will hold 21% of DT & Partners' capital. DT & Partners, which has also acquired Ipsos shares on the market, will now hold 11.4% of Ipsos SA's capital and 19.2% of its voting rights (and DT & Partners, Didier Truchot, and Laurence Stoclet acting in concert, as already communicated, will hold 12.3% of the capital and 20.7% of the listed company's voting rights).

Ipsos aims to strengthen its position as a global leader in its areas of expertise and specialisation, independent from any other external influence. To achieve this, Ipsos needs stable and motivated professional shareholders, determined to act together, alongside the company's other shareholders.

Didier Truchot, Chairman of both Ipsos and Ipsos Partners, and Ben Page, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos and a member of Ipsos Partners’ Supervisory Board, welcome the operation's success and thank the executives who invested for their trust.

