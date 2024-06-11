Orkuveita Reykjavíkur – Green Bond Auction Results

Today, June 11th, 2024, Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; Orkuveitan; RE) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued in the category with a nominal value of ISK 27,042 million.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 865 million nominal value at yields between 4.00% - 4.08%. REaccepted bids amounting to ISK 565 million at a yield of 4.05%.

OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds in the category have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 32,346 million.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 2,600 million nominal value at yields between 3.50% -3.56%. RE accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,900 million at a yield of 3.51%.

Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.



