Children’s Bedtime Book About Two Siblings Encourages Kids To Dream Big, Adventure Bigger And Nurtures Creativity

Charleston, SC, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welcome to the brand-new children’s fiction series featuring sister and brother duo, Abby and Liam!

In this first installment, Abby and Liam show how their bond is as strong as their imagination is wild—demonstrated by their fantastical bedtime routine! Abby and Liam transform going to sleep into a journey of discovery and excitement. Whether they’re swimming to the depths of the ocean or trekking through a lush, dense jungle, the siblings’ only limitation to their explorations is their imagination!

…and, unfortunately, their bedtime.

Join Abby and Liam on their bedtime adventure. Who knows where your imagination will take you before you have to drift off to sleep?

Abby and Liam and the Bedtime Adventure is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Instagram: @writtenbykristen__

Threads: @writtenbykristen__

About the Author:

Meet Kristen Puma, a devoted wife, mother, and imaginative children's author. With a rich background in education, Kristen expertly crafts stories that inspire young minds to dream, explore, and create. Her tales, drawn from childhood adventures and the enchanting world around her, are filled with wonder and teach valuable life lessons. Kristen's passion for writing is fueled by her experiences as a parent. When not penning captivating stories, she enjoys family time, baking, crafting, and dancing. Kristen's mission is to ignite a love for reading in children and encourage them to dream big through the magical realm of books.

Media Contact: Kristen Puma, Email: KPuma.Writes@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Kristen Puma

Attachment