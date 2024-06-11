GLOBO is Now Available in Epic Toolbox for Integration on Broadscale Interpreter Services

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBO , a leading interpreting and translation provider, is now in Toolbox , meeting Epic’s recommended practices for Interpretation Services integrations. GLOBO’s integration enables clinicians on-demand access to its platform and network of live translators for more than 430+ languages.

“Integrating with Epic holds the potential to greatly expand linguistics support for limited English proficiency patients nationwide,” said GLOBO CEO Dipak Patel, who noted that broader access is needed to serve the estimated 68 million people in the U.S. today who do not speak English as their first language. Studies show that patients who face language barriers have poorer health outcomes compared to those who speak the local language.

The benefits of providing adequate translation and interpreting to non-English-speaking patients include:

Greater trust between patients, families, and caregivers

An increase in health literacy

Better outcomes and increased participation in care (medication adherence, lifestyle changes, etc.)

Improved empathy, sensitivity, and cultural awareness by providers

Reduced errors and ongoing error reduction

GLOBO is working on additional Epic integrations for medical records, interpretation history, and discharge instructions, including care plans, medication instructions, and other related medical documentation.

According to Jonathan De Jong, GLOBO’s senior vice president of Engineering, the GLOBO platform will make possible the immediate connection to an interpreter session directly from the patient’s medical record. Links to recordings and transcripts will help clinicians and healthcare staff easily access and compare information documented during previous visits. Translated discharge information, available via MyChart, will engage and ensure patients fully understand their care plan following an appointment or hospitalization.

“When a clinician sees an LEP patient, they’ll be able to select the appropriate language in real-time and request a telehealth interpreter session on demand, preventing inefficient and often stressful wait times,” De Jong added. “The other telehealth features will include access to past translated records and the most recent care instructions for patients in their language of choice.”

Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About GLOBO Language Solutions