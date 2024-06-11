Belo Sun Announces 2024 AGM Voting Results

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX:BSX OTCQX:BSXGF) is pleased to provide the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.



The Company announces that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 3, 2024 (the “Circular”) for the 2024 annual and special meeting of shareholders of Belo Sun (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 11, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Mark Eaton 81.289 18.704 Carol Fries 80.831 19.169 Peter Nixon 80.645 19.355 Rui Botica Santos 91.719 8.281 Ayesha Hira 84.236 15.764

Shareholders voted 84.421% in favour of the approval of the appointment of the Company’s auditors, with 15.579% of shareholders withholding their vote on the appointment of auditors.

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the Company’s stock option plan and all unallocated entitlements (the “Stock Option Plan”), with 78.612% in favour and 21.388% against. A total of 277,051,976 common shares were voted in connection at the Meeting, representing approximately 60.88% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Belo Sun's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their high levels of participation and support.

