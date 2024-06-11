Aberdeen Announces 2024 AGM Results

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 3, 2024 for the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders of Aberdeen held on June 11, 2024 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Aberdeen management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below. A total of 30,672,265 common shares were voted in connection at the Meeting, representing approximately 21.17% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote:

Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Bernard Wilson 96.715% 3.285% Lewis MacKenzie 96.723% 3.277% Gregory Biniowsky 96.715% 3.285% Martin Schuermann 96.714% 3.286%



Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company’s auditors.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeen.green.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Schuermann

Chief Executive Officer

Aberdeen International Inc.

Martin.Schuermann@aberdeen.green

(416) 861-2267

