Hi-View Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (‘Hi-View' or the ‘Company’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) is pleased to announce that pursuant to its news releases dated April 30, 2024 and May 27, 2024 on the offering of up to 10,000,000 units at $0.022 each (the “Offering”), it has now closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement Offering of 750,000 units (the "Units"), at a price of $0.022 per Unit for gross proceeds of $16,500.00 (the “Second and Final Tranche”).



The Units issued consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The Warrants issued pursuant to the Second and Final Tranche entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share on or before June 11, 2026, subject to certain acceleration provisions.

Hi-View will use the net proceeds from the Second and Final Tranche for exploration and geological expenses, mineral property option payments and working capital.

As a subscriber to the Second and Final Tranche closing of the private placement, a director and officer of the Company, acquired directly, 250,000 Units. Participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company intends to rely on the exemption from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and the exemption from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day.

About Hi-View

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary holds options to acquire the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 10,821 hectares.

Contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne, CEO

Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.hiviewresources.com

