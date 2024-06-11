Dickey’s Barbecue Offers Retail Sausage Deals for Father’s Day

Dallas, TX, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is putting the dad jokes aside and offering two great deals on their pit smoked sausage this Father’s Day season.

Kroger shoppers can celebrate dad this year with a fantastic Legit. Texas. Barbecue. treat! From June 12th through June $25th, barbecue lovers can purchase the Dickey’s Original Kielbasa Polish Sausage, the Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, or their Hot Links at a discount price of 2 for $6.00 in Kroger stores in the Dallas/Ft Worth area.

Additionally, the Texas-style barbecue brand is offering loyal Sam’s Club guests in Montana, New Mexico, Colorado, and Texas the opportunity to spoil dad with the Dickey’s Club Pack from June 11th through June 17th for only $9.48. This pack includes 36 oz of Original Kielbasa Polish Sausage made with premium cuts of pork and beef smoked over hickory wood.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of keeping dads full this Father’s Day with our delicious hickory smoked sausage options from both Sam’s Club and Kroger,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “So, fire up the grill! Our kielbasa-style sausage options are a smokin’ gift that any dad will love!”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, and third generation Pit Master tells us, “I grew up standing next to my dad when he worked the block at our original location. He taught me everything I know about barbecue. It is an honor to share a part of our family heritage through the partnership with Sam’s Club and Kroger with our legendary smoked sausage, just in time for Father’s Day.”

Would rather Dickey’s do the cooking? Call their catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on Dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options made available to you

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. Dickey’s is led by both Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, who has had a large hand in the brand’s international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 list for ‘Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for ‘value’, and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickeys has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO’s in 2023, was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

