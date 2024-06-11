Cordell & Cordell Announces Promotion of Michelle L. Ferreri to Partner

St. Louis, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, a leading family law firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Michelle L. Ferreri to Management Partner. With her exceptional legal skills and unwavering dedication to clients and the Firm, Ms. Ferreri has proven herself as a valuable asset.

A South Jersey native, Ms. Ferreri is a graduate of Lehigh University where she earned her BA in Journalism and Public Relations. Ms. Ferreri then received her JD from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 2005. Ms. Ferreri began her legal career as a law clerk to the Honorable Eugene J. McCaffrey, J.S.C. in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Family Part. She has been practicing family law exclusively since completing her clerkship in 2006. Ms. Ferreri is licensed in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Ms. Ferreri opened the Mt. Laurel, New Jersey office of Cordell & Cordell when she joined the firm in 2011. Over the course of her 18-year career as a family law attorney, she has demonstrated a deep understanding of family law and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for her clients. Ms. Ferreri was recognized as a New Jersey Rising Star from 2009-2011 and 2014-2020 in the family law practice area by Super Lawyers, a Thompson Reuters rating service of outstanding lawyers. She was also named “Awesome Attorney” in Family and Matrimonial Law for 2009-2022 by South Jersey Magazine and named to the list of Best Family Law Attorneys in 2015 and 2016.

Ms. Ferreri is a member of the New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators and she has been approved as a qualified Rule 1:40 Family Part Economic Mediator for the New Jersey Courts. She has completed 40 hours of Divorce Mediation Training through the New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators and 40 hours of Civil Mediation Training through the New Jersey Institute for Continuing Legal Education. This additional mediation training allows her to provide clients with alternative dispute resolution options, further enhancing her ability to navigate complex family law matters.

In addition to her legal expertise, Ms. Ferreri has been in a management role with the Firm since 2013, managing attorneys and legal staff across the country. Her team currently consists of Cordell & Cordell offices in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, and Colorado. Ms. Ferreri also regularly presents on the topic of ethics and best practices to the Firm.

“Michelle has consistently demonstrated exceptional legal skill and a deep commitment to our clients. Her promotion to Partner is well-deserved, and we are confident that she will continue to excel in her new role,” said Frank Murphy, Executive Partner and Chief Compliance Officer at Cordell & Cordell.

As one of Cordell & Cordell’s newest partners, Ms. Ferreri will continue to focus on family law, mediation, and management of her team of attorneys and legal staff. Her promotion reflects the firm's commitment to recognizing and rewarding exceptional talent within its ranks.

