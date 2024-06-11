Probe Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) announces the voting results for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today, in Toronto.

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The summary of the results as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 109,245,445 Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 170,966,371 Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 63.9%

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, each nominee director was elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold % Jamie Sokalsky 94,272,143 98.27 1,655,157 1.72 David Palmer 94,411,989 98.42 1,515,311 1.58 Dennis H. Peterson 93,716,801 97.69 2,210,499 2.30 Renaud Adams 94,091,380 98.09 1,835,920 1.91 Jamie Horvat 92,092,666 96.00 3,834,634 3.99 Aleksandra Bukacheva 92,113,597 96.02 3,813,703 3.97 Shannon McCrae 94,063,145 98.06 1,864,155 1.94

Appointment of Auditors

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, MNP LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted:

Vote For % Withheld % MNP LLP 107,370,938 98.29 1,874,507 1.72

Approval of By-Law No. 2

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, By-law No.2 respecting advance notice requirements for the election of directors was approved. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted:

Vote For % Withheld % By-Law No. 2 59,932,566 62.48 35,994,734 37.52

Please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for further details on the above matters.

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Québec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1685-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company’s recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

On behalf of Probe Gold Inc.,

Dr. David Palmer,

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Please visit our website at www.probegold.com or contact:

Seema Sindwani

Vice-President of Investor Relations

info@probegold.com

+1.416.777.9467

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.