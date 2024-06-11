Questor Announces New Vice President of Operations and Engineering and Director of Sales and Marketing

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. (“Questor”, the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST) is pleased to announce Mr. Quentin Kyliuk, has joined the company as Vice President of Operations and Engineering and Ms. Stephanie Setiawan has joined as our team as Director of Sales and Marketing.



“Quentin’s diverse background in engineering and manufacturing will be a valuable asset to Questor’s leadership team. His experience in our client’s world, at engineering companies and manufacturing, will provide insightful perspectives and help drive our growth” said Ms. Audrey Mascarenhas.

Mr. Kyliuk brings over 25 years of experience in executing strategic projects and enhancing program profitability. Before joining Questor, Mr. Kyliuk was a Program Manager at Startec Compression and Process. Prior to Startec, he held leadership positions on some of the largest projects ever built in Canada with major oil and gas companies and engineering firms, with a record of innovation and execution excellence. Mr. Kyliuk obtained his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta.

“I am more than excited to join the team at Questor. Audrey and Questor have proven leadership in the emissions reduction space, and I look forward to the opportunity to deliver that vision to the global energy industry.” Says Mr. Kyliuk.

Ms. Setiawan brings over 20 years of experience in sales leadership and marketing with major energy service companies. Ms. Setiawan obtained her Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Western Ontario and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Calgary.

“Stephanie is a tenured, entrepreneurial leader who is a perfect fit to lead our newly created sales and marketing team. Her proven track record in the energy sector in managing and growing relationships, combined with her technical expertise will be of great benefit to Questor in scaling our clean energy solutions domestically, and internationally” said Ms. Audrey Mascarenhas.

“I am inspired by Audrey’s groundbreaking vision to reduce global greenhouse emissions through innovative energy technology, pioneered right here in Calgary. I’m looking forward to contributing to the high calibre team at Questor through leadership of our sales and marketing group.” said Ms. Setiawan.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Companies Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams at 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification. This enables its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor’s clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost. The Company is also doing research and development on data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available to demonstrate a clear picture of the site’s emission profile.

The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QST”. The address of the Company’s corporate and registered office is 2240, 140 – 4 Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 3N3.

QUESTOR TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL ‘QST’

Audrey Mascarenhas



President and Chief Executive Officer



Email: amascarenhas@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.