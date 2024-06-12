Flash News: OKX Launches 'Cryptopedia Season 19' Featuring USD700k Worth of Rewards in Partnership with Footballcraft

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 11, 2024.

OKX Launches 'Cryptopedia Season 19' Featuring USD700k Worth of Rewards in Partnership with Footballcraft

OKX today launched Season 19 of Cryptopedia, featuring a reward pool worth USD700,000. The campaign is themed around Footballcraft, TOPGOAL's high-speed football simulation game powered by AI and blockchain technology.

Season 19 of Cryptopedia, which runs from June 11 to July 19, offers participants who complete and verify a range of Footballcraft-related tasks - such as following Footballcraft on X and downloading the Footballcraft app - the opportunity to claim GOAL and CHZ tokens, as well as FC Mystery Box NFTs, as rewards. Further details on how to participate in Season 19 of Cryptopedia can be found here.

OKX's Cryptopedia is a learn-to-earn platform that allows users to interact with Decentralized Applications (DApps), discover promising projects and earn rewards while learning about the blockchain ecosystem. The platform regularly launches events centred around different networks in collaboration with project partners.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



