WISeKey Integrates DePIN on OISTE-WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust

Integration advances Secure Infrastructure Development

Geneva, Switzerland – June 12, 2024 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it has integrated DePIN on its unparalleled trusted security framework, the OISTE-WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT). This strategic advancement aims to leverage the unique advantages of Swiss bunkers for secure operations, paving the way for a new era of infrastructure development.

In a world increasingly reliant on digital and physical interconnectedness, the integration of WISeKey’s RoT with DePIN’s decentralized approach marks a significant leap forward. This synergy will enable the creation of decentralized applications (dApps) that use tokens to incentivize communities, fostering the development of critical infrastructure sectors such as mobility, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and telecommunications.

WISeKey’s RoT framework is a cornerstone in establishing and maintaining trust across digital ecosystems. The RoT serves as a common trust anchor recognized by operating systems and applications to ensure the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of online transactions. With the Cryptographic RoT embedded in devices, IoT product manufacturers can use code-signing certificates and a cloud-based signature-as-a-service to secure interactions among objects and between objects and people.

At the heart of this strategy is the OISTE-WISeKey Cryptographic RoT, actively used since 1999 by over 2.6 billion desktops, browsers, mobile devices, SSL certificates, and IoT devices. This cryptographic RoT is ubiquitous and universal, pioneering the identification of objects and ensuring secure, trusted communications.

Integrating DePIN

DePIN represents a paradigm shift in infrastructure development. As an architectural model, it leverages blockchain technology and token incentives to mobilize communities in crowdsource-driven building of real-world physical infrastructure. This bottom-up, grassroots approach allows organizations to scale without needing significant upfront capital, promoting economic participation and innovation at the community level.

This development heralds the dawn of a new era for Web3, where decentralized applications and token-driven ecosystems come to life, providing real-world services via connected machines, devices, vehicles, and robots. This integration ensures these services operate within a secure and trusted environment, enhancing user confidence and fostering widespread adoption.

Leveraging the renowned security of Swiss bunkers, this integration takes physical and digital security to the next level. Swiss bunkers provide a highly secure environment for housing critical infrastructure and data, protecting them from physical and cyber threats. This additional layer of security ensures that the decentralized networks developed by communities are resilient, reliable, and trustworthy.

A Different Approach

DePIN's innovative architecture empowers communities to take control of their infrastructure development, transforming how real-world services are provided. By decentralizing control and utilizing token-based incentives, DePIN allows individuals to contribute to their community and earn rewards for their efforts. This grassroots approach democratizes infrastructure development, shifting power from centralized entities to the community.

Today, a handful of companies control the majority of online storage and computing resources, creating vulnerabilities ranging from data breaches and data access to pricing and distribution inefficiencies. The DePIN project creates an alternative to the centralized model by using cryptoeconomic incentives to motivate individuals to allocate idle resources and capital to the network. This creates a market for services that were previously only offered by large, centralized providers.

Decentralized networks offer greater security, privacy, and accessibility. Additionally, these networks are more resilient because they have no single point of failure or control and can provide accessibility to “last mile” users to whom it may not be profitable for large, centralized providers to serve.

Continued Evolution

The integration of WISeKey’s RoT with the DePIN architecture signifies a global infrastructure revolution. By combining the security of RoT with the decentralized innovation of DePIN, this advancement enables a new era of economic participation and community-driven development. It is the physical embodiment of the shift from corporate-controlled Web2 to community-owned Web3, empowering individuals worldwide to build, secure, and benefit from the infrastructure they need.

WISeKey is now able to offer a full 360-degree solution that includes cybersecurity, blockchain, IoT infrastructure, secure IoT, and DePIN solutions for retail, financial, smart cities, healthcare, industrial, transportation, and other sectors. This holistic approach ensures that all aspects of digital and physical security are addressed, providing robust and scalable solutions for a wide range of industries.

About WISeKEY:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people.

For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About DePIN Architecture

DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) is an innovative architectural model focused on incentivizing communities to develop physical infrastructure networks. By leveraging blockchain technology and token-based rewards, DePIN promotes grassroots innovation, allowing communities to build and manage infrastructure projects in sectors such as mobility, EV charging, and telecommunications.

