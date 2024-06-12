Crossject appoints Dan Chiche, MD as Chief Medical Officer North America

Brings extensive experience in drug development in the U.S and internationally and in maximizing value of medical products

Reinforces leadership team and expands presence in North America

Supports processes targeting ZEPIZURE® regulatory milestones in the U.S. in 2025





Dijon, France 12 June 2024 , 7:30 am CET- Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company in advanced phases of development and registration for ZEPIZURE®, its emergency treatment for the management of epileptic crises based on its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO®, announces the appointment of the experienced life sciences executive and medical affairs and clinical research specialist Dan Chiche, MD as Chief Medical Officer North America.

Dr. Chiche has had a successful 20-year career history as an executive with top-tier pharmaceuticals companies such as Glaxo and Bristol Myers Squibb and has been involved in multiple projects for several biotech companies. He participated in key clinical developments of compounds in several therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, HIV, hepatitis, influenza, oncology, rheumatoid arthritis, hypertension, diabetes, COPD and asthma.

“I am delighted to welcome Dan Chiche to Crossject as our new Chief Medical Officer North America, as we approach several important milestones which could transform our Company and significantly improve emergency treatment for people with epilepsy. Dan’s extensive expertise in clinical research and development in North America will be invaluable as ZEPIZURE®, our innovative needle-free rescue therapy for epileptic seizures, moves towards the market. This appointment adds further to our strong international leadership team while expanding presence in the U.S., as we continue to make good progress towards an U.S. Emergency Use Authorization for ZEPIZURE®, and our U.S. New Drug Application (NDA) filing in 2025,” said Patrick Alexandre, CEO of Crossject.

Dr. Chiche has been CEO and CMO of Kompas Medical Services, a consultancy focusing on clinical research, drug development and medical affairs, since 2006, and in which he will continue to hold executive functions. He started his career at Glaxo and served in senior roles at Bristol Myers Squibb, and also worked as CMO of several relevant biotech companies such as Cytovia, Acasti and 35Pharma. He holds an MD from Paris-Saclay University with additional training in biostatistics and business administration. Dr. Chiche is experienced in intensive care and emergency medicine and has intensive training in pre-hospital management of emergencies, as a former physician within the Paris fire department.

“Crossject is at an exciting point in its development as a full-fledged specialty pharma, as it moves its lead product ZEPIZURE® towards market. ZEPIZURE® is poised to make a significant difference to patients in need of emergency treatment by reducing any delay for the administration of effective drugs. I am looking forward to working closely with the team, leveraging my experience in the industry and in medical products to help ensure approval and a strong launch, and to continue the development of Crossject’s portfolio of products based on its unique needle-free technology,” said Dan Chiche, CMO North America of Crossject.

About Crossject

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com ) is an emerging specialty pharmaceuticals company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO® platform. Crossject is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract* with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The Company’s versatile ZENEO® platform is designed to enable patients or untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver a broad range of emergency medicines via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development include mainly solutions for allergic shocks and adrenal insufficiencies, as well as therapies and other emergency indications.

* Contract no: 75A50122C00031 with the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Research and Development Authority

