Umicore: Slowdown in EV growth significantly impacts 2024 outlook for Umicore’s Battery Materials activities

Slowdown in EV growth significantly impacts 2024 outlook for Umicore’s Battery Materials activities



Against the backdrop of a sharp slowdown in the growth of demand for EVs impacting the entire supply chain, customers’ demand projections for Umicore’s battery materials have steeply declined in recent weeks. Consequently 2024 volumes for its battery materials could be equal or slightly lower than last year. In this context, Umicore lowers its full year 2024 guidance for the Battery Materials Business Group and now expects adjusted EBITDA for this business to be around break-even, including a positive one-off c. € 50 million1. This compares to the initially expected adjusted EBITDA2 for the Business Group in the order of €135 million3.

The overall 2024 performance of Umicore’s foundation businesses (Catalysis, Recycling and Specialty Materials) continues to be robust and overall in line with market expectations, confirming their capability to generate strong earnings and free cash flows and industry-leading returns.

Umicore now expects Group adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 to be in a range of € 760 million to € 800 million4.

The updated guidance reflects a reduction in cathode materials sales which is driven by:

Volumes from legacy contracts coming to an end faster than anticipated;

A delay in the anticipated volume ramp-up of new contracts in Europe as customers are scaling back their electrification ramp-up plans. The take-or-pay mechanisms of these contracts come in gradually during ramp-up;

The volumes for a Chinese battery OEM not materializing in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for Battery Materials (previously reported under the former Energy & Surface Technologies Business Group) amounted to €149 million in 2023, which included as reported earlier, substantial one offs related to a non-recurring lithium effect and valuation of battery production scraps.

Umicore has started a process of re-assessing growth projections post 2024 in response to the slowdown and ongoing reviews of the investments plans by EV manufacturers. Umicore is working closely with its customers to create clarity in the coming months. The outcome of this assessment will result in phasing Umicore’s capex plans to closely match the future growth pace of its customer base. In the meantime, capex5 for 2024 is expected to not exceed € 650 million. Given the slower ramp-up, Umicore is also assessing ways to adjust its cost structure.

Bart Sap, Umicore’s CEO, commented: “Our short-term outlook in Battery Materials is clearly disappointing. At the same time the electro-mobility trajectory is and will not be linear, like in any other significant industry transformation. This is why we are re-assessing our own growth path with agility and determination, while we maintain a strong belief in the long-term prospects of electrification. We are convinced that Umicore has the right to play across all drive-trains through our broad technology portfolio, lasting customer relationships and relevant footprint. We are adapting our pace to this new reality and are taking the necessary actions to navigate the immediate challenges. We continue to build on the firm fundamentals of our complementary foundation businesses which are global leaders in their respective markets. They are a bedrock of strong cash flow and returns, as well as a repository of our vast knowledge and experience. This underpins our ambition to replicate this success for our battery materials business.”





About Umicore

Umicore is a circular materials technology company that focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organized into four Business Groups: Battery Materials, Catalysis, Recycling and Specialty Materials. Each Business Group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates most of its revenues from and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfills its mission: Materials for a better life.



Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as its R&D activities are spread across the world to best serve its international customer base with more than 11,500 employees. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 3.9 billion (turnover of € 18.3 billion) in 2023.





Forward looking statements

This document contains forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about Umicore’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Umicore. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or contingencies materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated or projected. As a result, neither Umicore nor any other person assumes any responsibility for the accuracy of these forward-looking statements.

Conference call and webcast disclaimer

The conference call and webcast hosted by Umicore will be recorded. The audio and visual recording of the live conference call and webcast includes any documents and materials exchanged or viewed during the live event, questions asked by participants during the live event and the transcript. Such recording will be retained by Umicore and may subsequently be shared by Umicore with other interested parties or used by Umicore in the public domain, each time with a view to providing interested parties equal access to information and a level playing field. The lawful basis for processing any personal data included in the recording is legitimate interests and hence you will not be requested to expressly consent to such processing. Participants who do not wish to be recorded have the option of muting their microphone, turning off their webcam and/or not contributing. Any personal data included in the recording will be stored and processed by Umicore in accordance with its privacy policy, which can be consulted on our website www.umicore.com . If you have any questions regarding the above, you can contact Umicore’s Data Protection manager via data_protection@umicore.com . “Umicore” refers to Umicore, NV, a company with registered seat at Broekstraat 31, 1000 Brussels, Belgium, with enterprise number 401.574.852.







1 Predominantly related to the reversal of a provision for OEM recalls.

2 As communicated in the full year 2023 results press release, Umicore expected revenues for the Battery Materials Business Group to be in the range of € 575 million to € 675 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin around 22%.

3 Also including the positive € 50 million one-off predominantly related to a reversal of a provision on OEM recalls.

4 This compares to the initially expected adjusted EBITDA for the Group to be in the range of €900 million to € 950 million.

5 Capex does not include non-refundable government grants and excludes Umicore equity contribution to JVs.



