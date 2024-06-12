Monroe Steering and Suspension Range is Back – in a Big Way

BRUSSELS, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV Incorporated has announced a significant new investment in its popular Monroe Steering and Suspension range, with 750 new part numbers on the way that will increase coverage by approximately 20% and reinforce the Monroe brand’s unique commitment to provide parts designed to keep customers safely on the road and built for durability to reduce comebacks.

“We’ve listened to the market, which recognizes the value of one of the world’s best-known brands combined with exceptional coverage, premium quality, durability, and safety,” said Robbie De Moor, Product Management Director at DRiV EMEA. “Monroe Steering and Suspension now provides all the advantages customers need to more quickly and profitably increase their shares of this growing service category.”

The Monroe Steering and Suspension range features original equipment-quality track control arms and wishbones, ball joints, bushes, stabilizer links, tie rod ends and axial rods, and steering gaiters. This dramatically expanded range complements the internationally respected Monroe ranges of passive and electronic shock absorbers for light vehicles as well as Monroe Magnum shocks for commercial vehicles.

Available as of July 2024, DRiV is introducing new steering and suspension SKUs for an array of popular late-model vehicles, including Audi A4/A5; BMW (X)1, (X)2 and 3; Volkswagen Golf; Citroën C3; Peugeot 208; Mazda 2 and CX3; Ford Fiesta; Hyundai Tucson; Renault Megane; and more. Each part is proven to meet strict OE standards for safety as a result of leading-edge, in-house product design and metrology analysis, the use of premium steel and other materials, and extensive laboratory and on-vehicle testing for proper performance, resistance to environmental corrosion and other key characteristics.

“Testing and validation is an area where DRiV truly stands apart,” Robbie De Moor said. “As a leading OE manufacturer, Tenneco and DRiV have OE insight, unsurpassed engineering and manufacturing expertise and quality processes that add safety and durability to every part and are the source of added confidence for the professionals who sell and install Monroe products.”

To ensure exceptional product durability and help eliminate service comebacks, DRiV invests in an extensive array of quality enhancements across the entire Monroe range of steering and suspension products. These include:

Induction-hardened ball studs

Premium-grade steel and/or aluminium materials

Highly advanced anti-corrosion coatings

Premium, chloroprene rubber dust boots and metal sealing rings

Bushes manufactured from premium, natural rubber formulations



In addition to making a significant new investment in products and coverage, DRiV has announced a comprehensive portfolio of high-visibility marketing activities and tools to help maximize brand awareness and demand. These include an all-new website dedicated to the full Monroe Steering and Suspension range, with detailed product information, electronic catalogue, tech tips and more; online monthly newsletters covering the latest Monroe products; a new QR code-based product authentication feature to protect customers from counterfeit and other low-quality parts; and an extensive product and brand advertising campaign.

DRiV also is now expanding and enhancing the presence of the Monroe Steering and Suspension range on the TecDoc Catalogue to ensure that distributors and installers have immediate access to in-depth product information by part number, new-product introductions, and more. Additionally, the Monroe range is fully supported by DRiV’s market-leading Garage Gurus technical education platform, which provides free technical webinars, Gurus On-the-Go product support, and live technical support via email and telephone.

“This is a complete relaunch and reimagining of a comprehensive steering and suspension range that provides the safety consumers need and expect – backed by one of the industry’s truly iconic brands – and the durability that gives installers the confidence that every steering and suspension repair will enhance customer confidence and loyalty,” Robbie De Moor said.

To learn more about the newly expanded and optimized Monroe Steering and Suspension range, contact your DRiV parts supplier or sales representative and visit www.monroe.com.

