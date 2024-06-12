Stolt-Nielsen to host Capital Markets Day Today, June 12, 2024

LONDON, June 12, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced that it will hold its Capital Markets Day 2024 today at 11.00 CET.
- Opening, Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chairman, Stolt-Nielsen
- Strategy, Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen
- Stolt Tankers, Maren Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer and Bjarke Nissen, Chief Commercial Officer, Stolt Tankers
- Stolthaven Terminals, Guy Bessant, President, Stolthaven Terminals
- Stolt Tank Containers, Hans Augusteijn, President, Stolt Tank Containers
- Stolt Sea Farm, Jordi Trias, President, Stolt Sea Farm
- Stolt Investments, Alex Ng, VP Corporate Development & Strategy, Stolt-Nielsen
- Capital Allocation, Jens F. Grüner-Hegge, Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen
- Closing and Q & A, Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen
As part of today’s presentation Stolt Tankers has revised its second-quarter guidance for average time-charter equivalent earnings to increase by 8-10% versus first quarter 2024 (up from a previously anticipated 6-8% increase as per the first-quarter results presentation).
The presentation can be viewed at https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/. A recording of the event will also be available via this link from Friday, June 14, 2024.
For additional information please contact:
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com
