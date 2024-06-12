Stolt-Nielsen to host Capital Markets Day Today, June 12, 2024

LONDON, June 12, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced that it will hold its Capital Markets Day 2024 today at 11.00 CET.

Opening ​ , Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chairman, Stolt-Nielsen​

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chairman, Stolt-Nielsen​ Strategy ​, Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen​

Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen​ ​ Stolt Tankers ​, Maren Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer and Bjarke Nissen, Chief Commercial Officer, Stolt Tankers​

Maren Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer and Bjarke Nissen, Chief Commercial Officer, Stolt Tankers​ Stolthaven Terminals ​, Guy Bessant, President, Stolthaven Terminals​

Guy Bessant, President, Stolthaven Terminals​ Stolt Tank Containers ​, Hans Augusteijn, President, Stolt Tank Containers​

Hans Augusteijn, President, Stolt Tank Containers​ ​ Stolt Sea Farm ​, Jordi Trias, President, Stolt Sea Farm​

Jordi Trias, President, Stolt Sea Farm​ Stolt Investments ​, Alex Ng, VP Corporate Development & Strategy, ​Stolt-Nielsen​

Alex Ng, VP Corporate Development & Strategy, ​Stolt-Nielsen​ ​ Capital Allocation ​ , Jens F. Grüner-Hegge, Chief Financial Officer, ​Stolt-Nielsen

, Jens F. Grüner-Hegge, Chief Financial Officer, ​Stolt-Nielsen ​Closing and Q & A, Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen​

As part of today’s presentation Stolt Tankers has revised its second-quarter guidance for average time-charter equivalent earnings to increase by 8-10% versus first quarter 2024 (up from a previously anticipated 6-8% increase as per the first-quarter results presentation).

The presentation can be viewed at https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/ . A recording of the event will also be available via this link from Friday, June 14, 2024.

For additional information please contact:

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act