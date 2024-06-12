Preqin launches Transaction Intelligence for private market professionals

LONDON, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preqin , the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, today announced the launch of Transaction Intelligence, a powerful new solution designed to help investment professionals navigate the complexities of the dynamic private markets landscape. Available to clients through the flagship platform, Preqin Pro , or as a standalone product, Transaction Intelligence provides aggregated and anonymized transaction data at the deal and asset-level.



Now it is possible to achieve meaningful insights across front and middle office roles, allowing investment professionals to benchmark portfolios with increased accuracy, pinpoint high-potential sectors, refine valuation models, and meaningfully optimize individual strategies using real, relevant transactions data. This launch comes at a time when market participants and regulators are endeavoring to evaluate private markets’ performance and market conditions with increasingly detailed and factual datasets.

Overcoming the difficulties when it comes to making clear decisions around deals and valuations

The global alternatives market has grown significantly over the past few years. According to Preqin, global alternatives assets under management (AUM) is expected to reach $24.5tn by the end of 2028, compared to an estimated $16.3tn at the end of 2023. And yet, in today's volatile global market environment, private markets professionals face significant challenges when evaluating deals and valuations.

Transaction Intelligence addresses these challenges by combining customizable visualization tools with aggregated and anonymized deal performance data and asset operational metrics, providing a comprehensive view of the market to support decision-making, mitigate risks and drive superior returns by enabling investment professionals to:

Demonstrate a fund’s strategy and returns against the market at a deeper level

Create benchmarks with custom criteria and accurate, timely transaction data

Ensure valuation models are using relevant peer transactions conducted in the private markets instead of public data comparatives

Identify attractive sectors and strategies based on transacted deals, while underwriting assumptions for Investment Committees

Help investors refine selection criteria and diligence processes

Understand where losses are occurring within portfolios

Transaction Intelligence data shows that, since January 2018, across five major industries (Consumer Discretionary, Financial & Insurance Services, Healthcare, Industrials, and IT), Industrials showed strength with only 17% of deals below invested capital (10Bln USD out of 214Bln USD). Consumer Discretionary had the biggest write-downs at 32Bln USD and 24% loss-making deals (358Bln USD invested).

Leon Sinclair, EVP, Head of GP Business Unit, at Preqin said, “We’re really excited to bring Transaction Intelligence to the market. Transaction Intelligence is a one-of-a-kind tool that unlocks an unprecedented era of data-driven decision-making for private market fund managers, professional advisors and investors. By harnessing granular portfolio company data from over 6,500 funds, this innovative solution sheds light on the historically opaque private markets landscape. With a rich taxonomy of over 200 attributes, in real-time users can gain a deeper understanding of performance and value creation drivers, market conditions including multiples paid, loss ratios and adjustments to valuations made by their peers.”

Notes to the editors

For more information, contact Mimi Celeste Taylor mimiceleste.taylor@preqin.com

To learn more about Transaction Intelligence, click here for the brochure for fund managers. To request a demo, click here.

About Preqin

