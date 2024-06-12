To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13G, 13H, 13J, 32G and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Maturity IT/RF* DK0009546590 13H DKK 1% 01.01.2035 RF DK0009546673 13H EUR 3% 01.01.2030 RF DK0009546756 13H EUR 1% 01.01.2026 IT DK0009546830 13J DKK 1% 01.01.2035 RF DK0009546913 13G DKK 1% 01.04.2030 RF DK0009547051 13H DKK 1% 01.04.2026 IT





ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009547135 32H SEK Stibor3 + interest rate spread 01.10.2028 RF DK0009547218 32G DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread (callable) 01.01.2028 RF DK0009547481 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01.01.2028 RF DK0009547564 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01.01.2028 RF DK0009547648 32G EUR Euribor6 + interest rate spread 01.07.2027 RF DK0009547721 32H DKK Cibor3 + 0.20% 01.10.2027 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

