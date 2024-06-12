New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S        

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13G, 13H, 13J, 32G and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954659013HDKK1%01.01.2035RF
DK000954667313HEUR3%01.01.2030RF
DK000954675613HEUR1%01.01.2026IT
DK000954683013JDKK1%01.01.2035RF
DK000954691313GDKK1%01.04.2030RF
DK000954705113HDKK1%01.04.2026IT


ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954713532HSEKStibor3 + interest rate spread01.10.2028RF
DK000954721832GDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread (callable)01.01.2028RF
DK000954748132HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01.01.2028RF
DK000954756432HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01.01.2028RF
DK000954764832GEUREuribor6 + interest rate spread01.07.2027RF
DK000954772132HDKKCibor3 + 0.20%01.10.2027RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment


Attachments

Samlet UK