AMERICAN SALARS COMPLETES PHASE 1 EXPLORATION OF BLACK ROCK SOUTH LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT, NV

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) announces its has completed a phase one exploration program on its Black Rock South Lithium Brine project in Nevada, that is located 11 miles north of the “Galt” claim group under option to Surge Battery Metals (CSE: NILI).



Highlights

58 soil samples were collected across and adjacent to the Black Rock South property

Land Research was completed in the vicinity of the property and the region

63 prospecting samples were collected





Soil Sampling

Project Soil sampling was completed across the property in a grid style to ensure complete coverage of the

property. A total of 58 samples were completed at intervals of 300 meters using a shovel at a depth of ~20-30 cm. The top portion of the sample was included for a complete soil profile of any evaporite on surface within the property. Soil samples will be submitted to ALS Geochemistry Laboratories in Reno, NV for analysis. Sample preparation and analyses will include 180 micron (80 mesh) sieve, aqua regia digestion, and 41 multielement ICP-AES analysis (code ME-ICP41). An additional 63 soil samples were collected to prospect different target areas.



Image 1. Photo taken at the Blackrock South Project

View image here

Land Research

Land research was conducted in the area around the Black Rock South property. Competitors own placer claims to the northeast of the BRS property and South of Gerlach, NV. Competitors also own placer and lode claims near San Emidio, NV. The Competitors include Lithium Corporation and Bravada Gold and multiple geothermal leases are in the area. The town of Gerlach and directly adjacent land is contained within a geothermal lease area. The region surrounding San Emidio geothermal power plant is also a lease area.

Wilderness Study Areas are abundant in this region of Nevada. The mountain ranges surrounding the playas

in this area are almost entirely contained in the multitude of Wilderness Study Areas which are closed to mineral entry. Private land in the area does not constitute much land in this region and is mostly present on the periphery of the playas. Northeast of the Property into the Black Rock Desert is designated as a National Conservation Land and is closed to mineral entry.

R. Nick Horsley, CEO & Director states, “Our Black Rock South Lithium Project was acquired for its potential to host a Lithium bearing aquifer, we’ve barely scratched the surface of its potential and we eagerly await the assays to determine the next steps and a plan a phase 2 exploration program.”

About the Blackrock South Lithium Brine Project.

Blackrock South Lithium Brine Project is located 72 Miles North of the Tesla Gigafactory, 93 Miles Southwest of Thacker Pass, and 215 miles Northwest of the United States’ only producing lithium mine, the Silver Peak Lithium Mine owned by Albermarle Corporation. The claims cover a conceptual target for lithium brines which is very similar to the published geology of the Clayton Valley lithium brine production area approximately 200 miles to the Southeast. The concept is consistent with generally accepted data and theories about the formation of lithium brine resources. The target area is lithium – brines hosted in basin-fill sediments.

Image 2. Blackrock South’s Proximity to Tesla Gigafactory and America’s only producing lithium mine, Silver Peak.

View image here

A recent mineral exploration on the Galt claim group under option to Surge Battery Metals (CSE:NILI) located 11 Miles to the South includes 51 playa sediment samples collected for chemical analysis at ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, B.C. Results of aqua regia leaching of the samples show 68 to 852 parts per million lithium (mean 365 ppm), 5.3 to 201 ppm cesium (mean 72 ppm) and 35 to 377 ppm rubidium (mean 180 ppm). Results from two seven-foot-deep auger holes show lithium, cesium, and rubidium concentrations in the range of 143.5 to 773 ppm Li, 56.8 to 102.5 ppm Cs and 155 to 272 Rb. Those elements often form an assemblage. Average crustal abundances are about: lithium -20 ppm, cesium – 3 ppm and rubidium – 90 ppm.

American Salars’ management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to American Salars may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Qualified Person

Mr. William Feyerabend, CPG, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101 contributed to the production of this press release and approves of the technical and scientific information contained herein.

About American Salars Lithium Inc.

About American Salars Lithium Inc. American Salars Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market. Its flagship project is the Candela II Salar Project in Argentina which features a NI 43-101 inferred resource.

