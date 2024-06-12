GL INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Globe Life Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Globe Life Inc. (“Globe Life” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GL) and certain of its officers.



This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Globe Life securities between May 8, 2019 and April 10, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GL.

According to the Complaint, Globe Life is an insurance company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, that offers a wide range of insurance products, including life insurance, mortgage protections, and supplemental health insurance. Globe Life operates five wholly owned insurance subsidiaries. The largest, by both premiums collected and number of sales agents employed, is American Income Life Insurance Company (“AIL”).

Throughout the Class Period, according to the Complaint, Globe Life touted its consistent revenue growth, particularly from AIL, which accounted for 50% of the Company’s profits in 2022 and 2023. During the Class Period, Globe Life reported consistent premium revenue growth at the Company, led by consistent premium revenue growth at AIL. The Company also represented that its employees adhered to a Code of Conduct that expressly prohibited various forms of misconduct, and which required that all Globe Life employees comply with relevant laws and regulations, purportedly ensuring that the Company would maintain a workplace free from violence, threatening behavior, and illegal drugs.

The Complaint alleges that as a result of Defendants’ misrepresentations, shares of Globe Life common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

The truth emerged on April 11, 2024, when, according to the Complaint, investment research firm Fuzzy Panda published a report alleging that Globe Life had engaged in wide-spread insurance fraud, while permitting a culture of unchecked sexual harassment. Specifically, the report alleged that several Globe Life subsidiaries were underwriting policies for dead and fictitious people, as well as adding policies to existing users’ accounts without their consent. In addition, the investment research firm uncovered evidence that the subsidiaries maintained a hostile workplace where sexual harassment, drug use, and sexual assault went unchecked — conduct that violated the Company’s Code of Conduct.

As a result of these disclosures, according to the Complaint, the price of Globe Life common stock declined $55.76, or 53%, from a closing price of $104.93 per share on April 10, 2024, to a closing price of $49.17 per share on April 11, 2024.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Globe Life you have until July 1, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Investors are represented in class actions on a contingency fee basis.

