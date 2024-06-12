Intech Unveils UCITS Fund with Adaptive Volatility and ESG Focus, Anchored by Norway’s Pension Scheme for the Pharmacy Sector

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intech Investment Management, LLC ("Intech"), a global, quantitative asset manager, today announces the introduction of the Intech Global Defensive Equity Fund on the Carne Group’s platform. Debuting on June 11, 2024, the new fund counts Pensjonsordningen for Apotekvirksomhet (Pharmacy Operations Pension Scheme, or PfA) as its anchor investor.



"Since our management buyout, we have been firmly focused on innovation and growth. This new UCITS fund is a testament to this commitment," said Dr. Jose Marques, CEO of Intech. "By leveraging our unique capabilities to adapt portfolio volatility for improved risk-adjusted returns, we aim to make significant contributions to responsible investing."

The fund uses the Intech Global All Country Adaptive Volatility - ESG strategy, which is designed to achieve capital appreciation with less volatility than its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index. Additionally, the strategy aims to achieve an ESG score higher than its benchmark, aligning with investor demand for sustainable investing.

In partnership with Carne Group, a leader in fund regulation and governance solutions for the asset management industry, Intech is taking a strategic first step with this new fund, reflecting the collaborative efforts between the firms with a view to developing more funds in the future.

Mark Stockley, Chief Business Development Officer at Carne Group, said, "We're delighted to host the Intech Defensive Equity Fund on our platform. It’s a strategy that aligns well with our commitment to providing comprehensive investment solutions to the asset management community."

For further inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact

Andre Prawoto

Head of Strategy

Phone: 1-561-776-2226

Email: aprawoto@intechinvestments.com

About Intech

Intech is a private, quantitative asset manager that has been investing on behalf of institutional investors worldwide since 1987. Pioneers in the application of Stochastic Portfolio Theory, Intech continues to seek distinctive alpha sources for clients across alternative equity, defensive equity, and traditional long-only strategies. For more information, visit www.intechinvestments.com .

About Pensjonsordningen for Apotekvirksomhet

Pensjonsordningen for Apotekvirksomhet (PfA) is a statutory pension scheme for pharmacy employees in Norway. The assets of PfA are invested in a broad range of asset classes and instruments, with both internal and external mandates. Emphasizing sustainable investment strategies, PfA commits to securing the financial futures of its members through transparent, responsible management.

About Carne Group

Founded in 2004, Carne Group is an international company that has established itself as an expert and pioneer in fund regulation and governance solutions, allowing it to become Europe’s leading third-party management company and trusted partner to the fund management industry.

Carne works with more than 650 clients - from boutique fund managers to global institutional investors - supporting funds distributed in over 160 countries and overseeing more than $2 trillion assets under management. Carne employs more than 700 employees worldwide. Visit https://www.carnegroup.com for more information.

Disclaimer: This publication has been prepared for general guidance on matters of interest only and does not constitute investment advice, nor should it be construed as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or fund. You should not act upon the information contained in this publication without obtaining specific professional advice. The value of investments and the income derived from them can go down and up, and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The information contained herein may be restricted by law, may not be reproduced or referred to without express written permission, or used in any jurisdiction or circumstance in which its use would be unlawful. The fund referenced is organized as a UCITS fund, subject to the UCITS Directive and may not be available in all jurisdictions.