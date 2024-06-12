Final Days to Register: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Metaverse Intellectual Property (IP) and standards and Policies Training Course (ONLINE EVENT)

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Metaverse: Intellectual Property (IP) and standards and policies Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the midst of the 21st century, familiarity with the concepts of artificial intelligence, the metaverse and the principles around them should be commonplace for all companies.
This course not only explains what these are but also explains the intellectual property issues that arise from using AI and the Metaverse; and the principles that are driving AI standards, and the role of those standards in the development of policies and regulations. Also, all the areas you need to know about to operate in today's (and tomorrow's) world!
This course will ensure you are informed about the latest technological developments in AI and the Metaverse and how they work - which is an essential prerequisite to understanding the intellectual property issues that arise from their use - all of which this course covers.
The first half of the day delves into a detailed explanation of AI and the metaverse and the IP and other legal issues arising from them. The workshop session will take delegates through a practical scenario where they will negotiate an IP clause from a fact pattern involving these issues.
The second half of this day focuses on AI standards and approaches to policy and regulations. The expert trainer looks at the ever-growing number of organisations/working groups generating more standards, specifications etc. that you should be aware of.
Attending this event also gives you the opportunity to ask questions of the expert presenters.
Benefits of attending
By attending this course you will:
- Explore the principles that are driving AI standards
- Appreciate the role of the standards in the development of policies and regulations
- Understand the latest developments in AI and the Metaverse
- Get to grips with the intellectual property issues that arise from their use
- Learn about the implications of using AI-generated content
- Get up to date with the latest UK and EU AI legislation, regulation and case law
- Consider the commercialisation of the Metaverse for your business
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been designed for all those needing to get up to date with this complex area and specifically for:
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Patent, IP, trademarks or licensing counsel
- Business development managers
- Commercial managers and business executives
- Compliance officers
- Board directors
Key Topics Covered:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Part 1
- What is AI?
- AI engines
- How does AI work - types
- How does AI work - techniques
- AI technology
- International debate
- Legal implications of using AI to generate content
- IP protection of AI-generated content
- Patent example
- Copyright Example
- AI and copyright
- Using other's IP to generate AI-generated content
- Using AI to generate content
- Practical tips - what to do
Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Part 2
- Concerns
- UK AI legislation, regulation and case law
- EU AI legislation and regulation
- Legal issues in AI projects
The Metaverse
- The Metaverse - evolution
- What is the metaverse?
- Commercialisation of the metaverse
- Metaverse issues and possible solutions
- Trade mark issues in the metaverse
- Copyright issues in the metaverse
- Patent issues in the metaverse
- Other issues in the metaverse
Workshop: Use of AI and issues of IP rights flowing from this
- A practical session negotiating an IP clause
The principles that are driving AI standards and approaches to policy and regulations
- Trustworthy AI
- Human-centred design
- Safety and security
- Interoperability and compatibility
- Innovation and agility
- Global collaboration
- Transparency and inclusivity
An overview of the AI standards landscape
- What are standards?
- Different types of standards
- The functions and benefits of standards
- The main stages of standards development
- Participating in standards development
- The AI standards landscape - growth of standards organisations and standards
- Motivations for standards in AI
An overview of the standards role in the development of policies and regulations
- What are regulations?
- How AI standards and regulations work together
- Benefits of AI standards and regulations
- Challenges and Considerations
- What are corporate AI policies?
- Key components of corporate AI policies
- The relationship between corporate AI policies and standards
- Benefits of implementing corporate AI policies
Speakers:
Mark Weston
Hill Dickinson LLP
Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie.
Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law. He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies.
His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues. He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques).
Henry Rivero
Riveroconsult
Henry Rivero, founder of Riveroconsult has 20+ years extensive experience in the TV & digital media industries having worked within the publisher and technology provider spaces.
Across his senior leadership roles at RTL Group, Clypd, HbbTV Association and as a Consultant working within commercial, standards, strategy, technology and M&A initiatives with major media groups, broadcasters and technology providers, he has gained valuable insight into the majority of major media organisations as well as the technology players that help them deliver on the promise of Advanced TV in all its various forms.
