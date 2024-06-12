Greece Construction Industry Databook 2024: Construction Output in Greece is Forecast to Reach EUR 5.08 billion by 2028, Recording a CAGR of 3.8% During 2024-2028

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction industry in Greece is expected to grow by 4.5% to reach EUR 4.37 billion in 2024.
Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Greece remains intact. The construction industry in Greece is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.8% during 2024-2028. The construction output in Greece is expected to reach EUR 5.08 billion by 2028.
This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at country level. With over 100+ KPIs, covering growth dynamics in building construction, infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis and analysis by key cities in Greece, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.
Key Features:
- Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and No. of Units: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry in Greece.
- Residential Construction Outlook: Provides market analysis by type of construction, development stage, price point, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume and number of units.
- Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.
- Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal & material processing buildings, chemical & pharmaceutical buildings.
- Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants, educational buildings.
- Infrastructure Construction Outlook: Provides growth dynamics and market analysis by three key sections such as marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction.
- City Level Analysis: Provides outlook of top 10 cities in Greece by construction value.
- Construction Cost Structure Analysis: Provides outlook of different construction cost like material, labour, equipment, and others costs by construction value. At granular level, this module provides in detail material cost analysis by type of materials and labour cost by type of work by construction value.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2019 - 2028 in Greece.
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Greece Economic Indicators
Greece Top Cities Construction Data
Greece Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Greece Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
Greece Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Other commercial building construction
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Greece Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office green building construction
- Retail green building construction
- Hospitality green building construction
- Restaurant green building construction
- Entertainment green building construction
- Sports facility green building construction
- Other commercial green building construction
Greece Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)
- Manufacturing Plants building construction
- Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction
- Metal & Material Processing building construction
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Greece Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Other building construction
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Greece Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare green building construction
- Educational green building construction
Greece Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Greece Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms
Greece Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms
- Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)
- By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)
- By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)
- By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)
- By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)
- Type of Labour (Skilled Vs Unskilled)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72xr35
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.