Global Medium and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook 2024: Moderate Global GDP Growth will Affect Truck Usage Leading to a 4.3% Part Revenue Growth Opportunity

This analysis of the 2024 global medium and heavy-duty (MD and HD) commercial vehicle aftermarket examines and forecasts for the 2023-2027 period, highlighting several types of parts in the aftermarket and its growth opportunities.



This outlook features global coverage with a specific focus and analytics for North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The publisher determines key trends and growth opportunities impacting the 2024 global MD and HD truck aftermarket.



The publisher calculates market forecasts based on several factors, including average miles driven, vehicles in operation (VIO), new truck sales, average vehicle age, replacement rates, and the operating environment of each specific region. Each geographic segment features an analysis of aftermarket parts size, VIO, new truck sales, revenues, and distribution channel breakdown.



The regional analysis examines the operating environment, with parameters such as the average vehicle age and truck brand market share. The main challenges that stakeholders face, inflation and supply chain disruptions, are past their peak and will likely improve into H2 of 2024. However, H1 global GDP will grow modestly by 1.9% while H2 should improve, with 2.8% growth as economic conditions improve. Developed economies in North America and Europe will lag in 2024 with an expected 1% growth. In turn, developing economies in Latin America and APAC will grow by 3.8%, helping drive the global economy and aftermarket spend in 2024.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Service Ecosystems

Circular Economy Expansion

Nearshoring and Domestic Parts

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunities: Analysis Highlights

The Global Medium and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket in 2023: Actuals and Forecast

Top Predictions for 2024

Growth Generator: Macroeconomic Factors Impacting theGlobal Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket

Top 10 Trends for 2024

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Global GDP Growth

Inflation and Interest Rates

Currency Trajectory

Oil Markets

Labor Market

Critical Minerals Supplies

North America

Western Europe

Middle East

Asia

Growth Environment

Replacement Revenue Forecast for Parts and Accessories

2023 in Numbers

2023 in Trends

2024 in Numbers

2024 in Trends

Growth Generator: Global Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2023

Global Commercial VIO

Global Aftermarket Revenue Market Size Potential

Average Vehicle Age: Key Countries

Average Vehicle Miles Traveled

Top 10 Trends Driving the Global Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket

Relevance of Top 10 Trends by Region

Trend 1: M&A and Partnership Growth

Trend 2: Addressing Labor Shortages through Technician Programs

Trend 3: Enhanced Customer Journey

Trend 4: Unified Platforms for Aftermarket Ecosystem Integration to Optimize Vehicle Service and Repair

Trend 5: Expansion in Remanufactured Product Lines and Offerings

OEM Activity in 2023

Supplier Activity in 2023

Growth Generator: North America Regional Outlook, 2024

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook: Revenue by Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis

MD and HD Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Growth Generator: Western Europe Regional Outlook, 2024

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook: Revenue by Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis

MD and HD Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Growth Generator: Latin America Regional Outlook, 2024

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook: Revenue by Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis

MD and HD Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Growth Generator: APAC Regional Outlook, 2024

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook: Revenue by Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis

MD and HD Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Growth Generator: MEA Regional Outlook, 2024

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook: Revenue by Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis

MD and HD Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook



