US Defense Ground Vehicle Industry Growth Opportunities: Cost-Effective, Automated and Sustainable Capabilities Drive Industry Innovation

This study provides an in-depth exploration of the US defense ground vehicles industry.

Based on vehicle type, the study categorizes the industry into:

Armored fighting vehicles (AFV)

Amphibious combat vehicles (ACV)

Family of tactical vehicles (FTV)

Specialized vehicles

Various class for distinctive roles (VCDR)

Referencing the FY2024 Department of Defense (DoD) budget request and new prime contracts awarded in FY2023, the study:

Determines the industry drivers and restraints

Forecasts and elucidates segment-specific spending and unit procurement trends (FY2023-FY2028)

Assesses ongoing and planned procurement projects active during the study period

Examines the competitive landscape, based on FY2023 contract and revenue share, and highlights top industry participants

Identifies and elucidates technology trends and industry growth opportunities

The study emphasizes collaborations among the military and commercial automotive industries, government, and academia to promote advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics and autonomy. The DoD's growing emphasis on modular and open architecture technology for next-generation ground vehicles may encourage the participation of non-traditional defense companies and small and medium enterprises. Cost-effective solutions with faster fielding capabilities may arise as valuable assets on the modern battlefield during the study period.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Defense Ground Vehicles: Product Segmentation

Key Competitors by Segment

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Spending Forecast by Segment

Unit Procurement Forecast by Segment

Spending and Units Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Defense Ground Vehicles

Competitive Analysis: Defense Ground Vehicles Aftermarket

Growth Opportunity Analysis: ACV Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: AFV Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: FTV Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Specialized Vehicles Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: VCDR Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Training and Simulation

Growth Opportunity 2: Hybridization and Electrification

Growth Opportunity 3: Robotics and Autonomy

