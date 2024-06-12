US Defense Ground Vehicle Industry Growth Opportunities: Cost-Effective, Automated and Sustainable Capabilities Drive Industry Innovation

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Defense Ground Vehicle Industry Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an in-depth exploration of the US defense ground vehicles industry.
Based on vehicle type, the study categorizes the industry into:
- Armored fighting vehicles (AFV)
- Amphibious combat vehicles (ACV)
- Family of tactical vehicles (FTV)
- Specialized vehicles
- Various class for distinctive roles (VCDR)
Referencing the FY2024 Department of Defense (DoD) budget request and new prime contracts awarded in FY2023, the study:
- Determines the industry drivers and restraints
- Forecasts and elucidates segment-specific spending and unit procurement trends (FY2023-FY2028)
- Assesses ongoing and planned procurement projects active during the study period
- Examines the competitive landscape, based on FY2023 contract and revenue share, and highlights top industry participants
- Identifies and elucidates technology trends and industry growth opportunities
The study emphasizes collaborations among the military and commercial automotive industries, government, and academia to promote advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics and autonomy. The DoD's growing emphasis on modular and open architecture technology for next-generation ground vehicles may encourage the participation of non-traditional defense companies and small and medium enterprises. Cost-effective solutions with faster fielding capabilities may arise as valuable assets on the modern battlefield during the study period.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Defense Ground Vehicles: Product Segmentation
- Key Competitors by Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Segment
- Unit Procurement Forecast by Segment
- Spending and Units Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Competitive Analysis: Defense Ground Vehicles
- Competitive Analysis: Defense Ground Vehicles Aftermarket
Growth Opportunity Analysis: ACV Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: AFV Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: FTV Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Specialized Vehicles Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: VCDR Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Training and Simulation
- Growth Opportunity 2: Hybridization and Electrification
- Growth Opportunity 3: Robotics and Autonomy
