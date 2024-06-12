Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wi-Fi Connected Device Market Forecast, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the global economy faced significant risks, impacting suppliers of Wi-Fi connected devices who grappled with high inventory levels and subdued demand. As a result, the market experienced a 3.1% decline from 2022, with total volume reaching 322 million units.

Nevertheless, a return to growth is anticipated in the near future, driven by factors such as gradual economic recovery, the introduction of new standards, clarity in broadband infrastructure policies, and the integration of AI technologies.

This report offers a comprehensive overview of Wi-Fi connected devices worldwide, spanning information devices, networking devices, smart connected home devices, and mobile devices. It further delves into the projected development of these devices in the upcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



Development of Worldwide Wi-Fi Devices



Analysis of Wi-Fi Connected Devices

Shipment Volume Analysis

Shipment Share Analysis

Shipment Volume Forecast Information Devices Mobile Devices Networking Devices Smart Connected Home Devices

Shipment Share Forecast Information Devices Mobile Devices Networking Devices Smart Connected Home Devices



Changes in Wi-Fi Standard Adoption



List of Tables

Worldwide Wi-Fi Connected Device Shipment Volume by Device Type, 2022-2028

Worldwide Wi-Fi Connected Device Shipment Volume Share by Device Type, 2022-2028

Worldwide Wi-Fi Connected Device Shipment Volume by Application Category, 2022-2028

List of Figures

Worldwide Wi-Fi Connected Device Shipment Forecast, 2022 -2028

Worldwide Wi-Fi Connected Device Shipment Share by Device Type, 2022-2028

Worldwide Wi-Fi Connected Device Shipment Volume Share by Application Category, 2022-2028

Worldwide Wi-Fi Connected Devices by Standard, 2024 vs. 2028

