Helsinn Group and Chugai Pharma Europe sign a partnership agreement renewal to commercialize AKYNZEO® in the UK and Ireland

Lugano, Switzerland – June 12, 2024 – Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a global pharmaceutical company with a track record of over forty-five years of commercial execution and a strong focus in supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology, and Chugai Pharma Europe Ltd (“Chugai”), the European subsidiary of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., one of Japan’s leading research-based pharmaceutical companies, today announced the signing of the Distribution and Licence Agreement renewal in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland, for AKYNZEO® (combination of netupitant-palonosetron), for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in adult patients.

Troy Robinson, Managing Director at Chugai Pharma Europe, commented: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement with Helsinn and are proud to continue this collaboration. Oncology remains an important pillar of our Chugai business, and this agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the quality of cancer care. Our joint efforts with Helsinn will ensure that we continue to support patients in the UK and Ireland throughout their cancer journey, providing access to AKYNZEO®, a valuable supportive care product.”

Dr. Melanie Rolli, Helsinn Group CEO, commented: “This renewed partnership agreement with Chugai marks a significant milestone. Chugai has been an excellent partner for Helsinn over the past ten years. Our shared vision, values and unwavering dedication to supportive care will continue to fuel our collective journey in enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients in this crucial market. We look forward to exciting new opportunities that lie ahead with Chugai as we build upon our already robust and enduring foundation.”

About AKYNZEO®

AKYNZEO® is the first and only 5-HT 3 and NK 1 receptor antagonist fixed combination approved in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly and

moderately emetogenic chemotherapy.

For additional information please see the EU Summary of Product Characteristics.

About Chugai Pharma Europe

Chugai Pharma Europe (CPE) is a regional business and wholly owned subsidiary of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s leading research-based pharmaceutical companies and a member of the Roche Group.

Established in 1993, CPE coordinates Chugai’s commercial, medical, and business activities in Europe, with a focus on oncology, rheumatology, and haematology. Headquartered in London, CPE also supports clinical research programmes for Japan, and explores co-development and in-licensing opportunities with an established network of partners.

United by our purpose to shape a brighter, healthier future in Europe, our people are passionate about adding value to the medical community and human health. Supporting CPE to deliver advanced and sustainable patient-centric healthcare, and embody our core values to prioritize patient wellbeing, pursue innovation, and maintain the highest ethical and moral standards in everything we do.

For more information, please visit https://www.chugai.eu/ or follow us on LinkedIn and x.

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a global pharmaceutical company that builds, manufactures, launches, and commercializes products to improve the quality of life for patients with cancer and chronic disease, with a focus on supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology. Helsinn, headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, has direct commercial operations in the U.S. and an extensive network of long-standing trusted partners enabling a commercial presence in more than 90 countries.

Established in 1976, Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company with broad pharmaceutical and technical expertise. Helsinn is proud of its history of operating with great integrity, passion and quality. The company is committed to continuously striving for innovation for its patients and embracing sustainable growth as a core element of its strategic vision.

To learn more about Helsinn, please visit www.helsinn.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

