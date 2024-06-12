Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Industry Report 2024: With Airlines Operating More Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights, the Need for Efficient Crew Management Drives Market Growth

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Commercial Aviation Crew Management Core Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8%. The Commercial Aviation Crew Management Additional Systems segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $533.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $177.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Rapid Growth of Commercial Aviation Sector, Increase in Commercial Aircrafts & Passenger Traffic, and Rise in Airport Terminals Spur Market

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities for Crew Management Software Market

Entry of New Airlines in Developed and Developing Countries to Boost Prospects

Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel: An Opportunity for CMS Market

Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist Arrivals

Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry

With Airlines Operating More Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights, the Need for Efficient Crew Management Drives Market Growth

Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline Operators Worldwide

Shortage of Skilled and Experienced Aviation Staff and Need for Judicious Use of Resources Raises Importance of Crew Management Software

Increasing Use of IT Technologies in Aviation Sector Promotes Demand for Crew Management Software

Growing IT Budgets of Airlines and Airports Spurs Growth Opportunities

Safety Requirements to Drive Demand for CMS

Growing Need to Minimize Human Errors Drives Adoption of CRM Offerings

Rising Threat of Terrorism and Crash Risks Fuel Demand for Crew Management Systems

Strict Regulations Governing Work Hours and Safety of Crew Members Raises Importance of Crew Management Software

Proliferation of Tablets and Smartphones and Advancement in Mobile-based Apps Augur Well for the Market

Proliferation of Smartphones and Tablets Spurs Growth in CMS Market

The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management

Big Data, AI and IoT: The Technologies with Tremendous Potential to Transform Crew Management Software Solutions Market

AI for Better Management of Airline Crew

Growing Use of Cloud-based Software Solutions Enable Efficient Management of Crew Operations

Evolving Crew Management Needs of Aviation Industry Raise Importance of Connected Crew

Demand for Innovative Crew Management Technologies and Software Solutions Gains Traction

Challenges Confronting Crew Management Software Market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 514 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





